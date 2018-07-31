When it comes to southern cooking in Louisiana, nowhere else holds a candle to New Orleans -- at least not according to an analysis by OpenTable.

The list -- which actually features 53 restaurants -- names eight Louisiana eateries among its ranks. All eight are spread across New Orleans.

The online restaurant reservation company published its 2018 list of "Best Southern Restaurants in America" based on an analysis of more than 12,000,000 reviews at 27,000 restaurants across the county.

The list of restaurants "offers diners plenty of options to savor flavors that are strongly associated with warm summer days and balmy nights. However, the honorees serve standout Southern fare year-round," read the listing.

The eight restaurants named across New Orleans are:

Carrollton Market, a contemporary southern restaurant in Leonidas

Boucherie, a contemporary southern restaurant in Uptown

Atchafalaya Restaurant, a Creole Cajun Restaurant in East Riverside

Restaurant Rebirth, a Creole/Cajun/southern restaurant in the Lower Garden District

Muriel's Jackson Square, a Creole/Cajun/southern restaurant in the French Quarter

Restaurant R'evolution, a Creole, Cajun, southern restaurant in the French Quarter

Mr. B's Bistro, a Creole, Cajun, southern restaurant in the French Quarter

Willa Jean, a southern restaurant in the Central Business District

For the full listing from OpenTable, click here.

New Orleans Dining Guide 2018: our critic's top 100 picks for how the city eats today This New Orleans dining guide is my appreciation for what it means to live in a great food city, a place with its own character, a strong sens…