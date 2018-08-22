Greg Tillery got his start in the food business with a food truck. Today, the young restaurateur shuttles between two locations of his We Dat’s Chicken & Shrimp, downtown and in Gentilly. Soon he’ll expand that circuit to the West Bank.
A new We Dat’s is taking shape in Marrero, at 4905 Westbank Expressway. The location was for many years a Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen franchise, though more recently it was an Italian Pie (the Popeyes relocated nearby).
“I’m really encouraged by the way people have responded to this,” Tillery said. “This has all really been a blessing.”
We Dat’s serves chicken wings, loaded fries, fried shrimp and catfish and does it with a strong dose of New Orleans pride. The exterior is a regal purple. Inside, the counter-service restaurants are decked in murals showing New Orleans sports heroes, musicians and artists. Many of the same notables often turn up in the flesh for a wing and fry fix.
Just three years ago, Tillery was slinging wings from his We Dat food truck, following second lines and setting up outside nightclubs and by a car wash on Tulane Avenue. It was a slog, but he brought a relentless focus on service even to the food truck game. When customers had to wait for orders, he essentially offered car hop service, running their meals out them.
He built a following and parlayed this into his first location of We Dat's (1407 Canal St., 504-252-4927), which opened in 2016 in a small storefront that had been empty for years. The Gentilly location (4500 Old Gentilly Road, 504-605-9959) followed in 2017.
“As soon as we opened that second one, people started asking, ‘When are you coming to the West Bank?’” Tillery said. “You know how it is in New Orleans. Even if it’s not too far, when people like something they want it in their neighborhood.”
West Bank standout O'Brien's Grill closes
Restaurant closures are all too common around the New Orleans area in the summer, but the latest is a particular blow for fine dining on the West Bank.
O’Brien’s Grille served its last dinner Aug. 11, closing abruptly after a decade in business in Gretna at 2020 Belle Chasse Highway.
Several employees of the restaurant confirmed they learned that the restaurant would close only after their Saturday shift. A call to the restaurant led to a voicemail greeting announcing that it was “closed until further notice.” Proprietor Ken Theriot could not be reached for comment.
O’Brien’s was a standout, serving a full-fledged steakhouse menu alongside a repertoire of seafood and Creole-Italian dishes, like crawfish boil risotto, oyster and artichoke cheesecake and parmesan-crusted fish.
West Bank communities are rich in restaurants, though their strength is in casual joints and diverse global flavors. Fine dining has been a harder niche to fill. That’s one reason O’Brien’s Grille drew attention to its low-profile address when it first opened in March 2008.
The restaurant did not look all that remarkable from the street, developed in a narrow brick building between a daiquiri shop and a self-storage warehouse. Inside, however, it had the contours and look of a supper club, with a curving ceiling, booths trimmed with glass dividers and a nice bar.
The Jefferson Parish courthouse crowd and Belle Chasse politicos filled the place at lunch, while at night it had a more intimate feel, recommending it for date nights and special dinners.