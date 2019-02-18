What was in the New Orleans water in 2009? What’s in your glass today might be part of the answer.

For once this isn’t a question for the city's rickety Sewerage & Water Board but rather an appreciation for the creative juices and entrepreneurial impulse flowing in this town 10 years ago.

In particular, 2009 brought the debut of two drinks-based businesses that would prove game changers in a city where drinks are about culture as well as consumption: NOLA Brewing Co. and Cure.

NOLA Brewing had a party last week to mark the anniversary. This week, Cure rolls out throwback specials leading to an international boucherie and fundraiser for Hogs for the Cause on Saturday, Feb. 23 (see details below).

The anniversary schedule is coincidental. But looking back, maybe the proximity of their debuts was not pure coincidence.

In 2009, this city was still on the ropes from Hurricane Katrina and the self-inflicted damage it dealt itself after.

The Nagin administration had devolved into a parody of leadership. Much of the city was still in ruins. The national financial crisis was casting ominous shadows over the city’s tourism economy and the prospect of major investments arriving here any time soon.

And yet new ideas were emerging — not from out-of-town names and big money, but from New Orleans people with a stake in the city’s future and dreams about what might take root as it slowly rebuilt.

Reviving an industry

When NOLA Brewing shipped its first kegs in 2009, it was the only production brewery in New Orleans.

There were a few brewpubs, and north shore breweries Abita and Heiner Brau (later Covington Brewhouse, now closed) were rolling. But since what was left of the Dixie plant was finally done in by Katrina, a once-robust brewing industry in the city itself was dead.

NOLA Brewing started small but right away it marked an important restart. For a while, this was the New Orleans beer.

It led the way for what has become a more vigorous and stylistically diverse modern craft brewing scene, as others eventually cropped up in neighborhoods around town.

The company was co-founded by ex-Dixie brewer Peter Cadoo and Kirk Coco, the amiable public face of the brand who turned up for all those new beer releases and keg tapping events when the idea of local craft beer could take some convincing.

Cadoo is still brewing; Coco departed last year as part of a change of control at the company.

The related NOLA Distilling liquor brand that Coco started abruptly folded with that change. Its facility was recently acquired by a company from adult entertainment magnate Larry Flynt, and rebranded as NOLA Distillery.

The NOLA Brewing brand is ingrained in New Orleans now, making beer synced to local sports teams, Carnival krewes and charitable events and holding down the center of the Tchoupitoulas brewing corridor.

The allure of Cure

Cure has followed a different path from its own start in 2009, when it looked like a long shot both in concept and location.

It was an early adopter of the renewed Freret Street, which was then only beginning its rise to become a booming restaurant row.

That success did not seem predestined a decade ago, when many openly wondered how an upscale bar would fare along what had become a hardscrabble stretch of Uptown.

But Cure did prosper, and it helped put a city famous for its cocktails on a more modern footing.

It was not alone. Bar Tonique (which marked its own raucous 10-year anniversary last summer) and Cafe Adelaide’s Swizzle Stick Bar (which closed last summer) were two contemporaries on the craft cocktail map.

Cure, however, was completely devoted to an upscale, culinary approach for cocktails. And it sometimes got grief for it, as the approach clashed with the city’s anywhere, anytime, go-cup-ready drinking style.

As craft cocktails went mainstream, and in many cases were dumbed down, Cure remained a showplace for the style — unapologetically upscale, professional and ambitious. It’s become both a magnet and an incubator for people serious about pursuing a craft cocktail career.

The Cure brand has expanded. Cane & Table opened as a much-needed touch of class on lower Decatur Street in 2013. It has also dialed back: The hotel bar Bellocq closed in 2016 after a 4½ year run on Lee Circle; the Bywater eatery Cafe Henri closed in 2017 after about a year. A new Cure-related bar is now in the works in Washington, D.C., called Dauphine.

The ripples from Cure's debut now reach beyond its influence on the local bar scene, however. Cure co-founder Neal Bodenheimer is part of the leadership team behind the revamped Tales of the Cocktail, which made New Orleans a cocktail industry destination, not just a cocktail lover’s one.

Tales of the Cocktail has been re-engineering its own industry leadership role, with grants, a new central headquarters and an expanded range of local and traveling events. In March, the group holds a spirits industry conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in part to help spotlight the island amid its own hurricane recovery.

When Cure won the 2018 James Beard award for Outstanding Bar Program, many of those applauding its success could recall tilting a glass under its roof when it was still new. This week will be a time to raise a toast to all that has flowed from here since.

Cure 10th anniversary

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23

Where: 4905 Freret St.

Event includes an “international boucherie” with a whole hog and dishes prepared by chefs from Cure and Cane & Table, Coquette, Blue Oak BBQ, Turkey and the Wolf, Marjie's Grill, Ancora and Night Hawk Pizza and the forthcoming Blue Giant. Food and reserve cocktails by donation. Beer included with $10 admission (kids free). Proceeds benefit Hogs for the Cause.

+24 'Beer tourism' joins the New Orleans bucket list as small breweries spread When Courtney and Garrett Bogden visited New Orleans last week from their home in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, their itinerary included some touri…

Crafting a new 'third space' at New Orleans breweries, navigating a changing supply stream The small, local breweries that have recently remade the New Orleans beer scene can serve only beer in their taprooms — no wine, no liquor.