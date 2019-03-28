The Swamp Room has been part of Metairie nightlife for more than four decades, but now the bar and grill is living on borrowed time.

Its lease at 5216 Veterans Blvd. expired at the end of 2018, said proprietor Lance Latour. Since then, its fate has been in limbo, operating on a series of short extensions from the landlord. Earlier this week he expected to have to move out by Sunday (March 31), but as of Thursday he still couldn’t say if time is finally up.

“We’re day to day, we just don’t know,” said Latour.

He said he had not yet explored options for reopening the Swamp Room elsewhere.

Latour has dated the Swamp Room’s start to 1973, though he’s heard stories over the bar about it going back to the 1960s. It’s best known for big burgers, a dark, laid-back atmosphere and late-night hours stretching to 5 a.m. on the weekends.

It’s long been a watering hole for local hospitality industry workers, others coming off late shifts and anyone looking to unwind with some pub grub and drinks in the wee hours, tucked into the tavern's deep booths. By day, contractor trucks and craftsman vans fill the parking lot as regulars pour in for workday lunches at the bar.

The impending end of the Swamp Room, at least in this incarnation, comes shortly after another longtime Metairie tavern shut down. Lager’s International Ale House closed just before Christmas after 22 years in business at 3501 Veterans Blvd.

Lager’s owners cited rising lease rates as their reason for closing. Its former address is now being redeveloped for a location of Shake Shack, a national burger chain expanding in the area.

Records show the Swamp Room's property was sold for $1 million earlier this year by one company, 5216 Veterans, L.L.C., which is registered to Myrtis Laiche Nims, to another company, 5216 Veterans Blvd., LLC, which is registered to Ronald Carazo. Carazo could not immediately be reached for comments on plans for the property.

The landscape for restaurants and bars around Metairie has changed considerably in recent years. Veterans Boulevard in particular has seen a new influx of national chains and large new developments remaking long stretches of the commercial corridor.

The Swamp Room

5216 Veterans Blvd., 504-888-5242

