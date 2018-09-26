Chicken Shawarma
Note: Leave a little space between chicken chunks on the skewers, the chef says. Jammed too closely, the chicken won't cook through.
Makes 4 servings
2 pounds fresh chicken thighs, cut in 1-inch cubes
Wooden skewers for grilling, soaked at least 10 minutes in water
1 cup full-fat plain Greek yogurt (preferably Konos brand)
½ cup olive oil
5 tablespoons ground Chinese five-spice blend
8 cloves garlic, minced, divided
1 white onion, chopped
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste
Juice of 1 lemon
½ cup minced cucumber
3 sprigs fresh mint, chopped
3 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped
¼ cup packed spinach leaves
1. Combine in a large flat container ½ cup yogurt, olive oil, five-spice, half the garlic, onion, salt and pepper to taste. Skewer chicken chunks, leaving a bit of space between pieces. Marinate 15-20 minutes. Heat a grill to high temperature.
2. Put skewed chicken on grill. Season with salt and pepper. Cook until browned a bit on each side and opaque throughout, roughly 10 minutes total. Baste once with marinade. Remove skewers from grill and let rest 10 minutes.
Tzatziki Sauce
1. In a small bowl, combine remaining ½ cup yogurt, half the garlic, lemon juice, cucumber, mint and parsley. Taste and add salt and pepper.
2. To serve, cover a platter with spinach. Rest skewers on spinach. Garnish with sauce and additional chopped parsley if desired.
Baba Ganoush
'We did this for Janet Jackson last week,' says chef Pete Kusiw.
Makes 4 servings
1 large eggplant
Sea salt
Juice of 1 lemon
2 cloves garlic, roughly chopped
Tahini to taste (start with ¼ cup)
½ packed fresh basil leaves
½ cup parsley, chopped, some reserved for garnish
½ cup olive oil, reserve some for garnish
Salt and pepper to taste
Pita bread for serving
1. Preheat oven to high/broil. Peel and slice eggplant in ¼-inch rounds. Sprinkle with sea salt. Put on baking sheet (coated with nonstick cooking spray if desired). Broil 10 minutes, until lightly charred.
2. In a food processor, add eggplant, lemon juice, garlic and tahini. Pulse until roughly chopped. Add half the basil, half the parsley, almost all of the olive oil, and salt and pepper. Blend until smooth. Taste and adjust seasoning.
3. Serve garnished with remaining olive oil and remaining parsley and basil, chopped or in ribbons. Serve with fresh pita.
Variation: Garnish with kalamata or other Greek olives.
Traditional Hummus
Makes 4 servings
1 can (15- to 16-ounces) chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Juice of 2 lemons
¼ cup tahini
Sea salt and freshly ground black pepper
½ cup extra-virgin olive oil
2 garlic cloves, chopped
To garnish: A little olive oil, kalamata olives and paprika
For serving: Thinly sliced, toasted bread or pita
1. In a food processor, combine chickpeas, lemon juice, tahini, salt and pepper. Start food processor and add olive oil through the tube in a fine stream. Add garlic. Blend until smooth.
2. Place on serving platter. Garnish with olive oil, olives and paprika. Serve with toasted thin slices of bread or pita.
Variations: Garnish with strips of sun-dried tomato, chopped green onions, chopped fresh herbs or garam masala. Or serve on croutons covered with spinach and topped with hummus.
Red Pepper Hummus: Grill a large red bell pepper on all sides until charred. Let rest in a bowl covered with plastic wrap until skin steams and peels off easily. Cut in half; remove seeds and ribs. Add pepper pieces with chickpeas.