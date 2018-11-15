Since the once-ambitious Irish pub and eatery Irish House abruptly closed last year the future of its address has been a matter of persistent speculation.

With its two kitchens, two bars, intricately detailed interior and prominent location on lower St. Charles Avenue, would it become another Irish pub? An events space? An altogether different type of restaurant?

No, no and no.

The address at 1432 St. Charles Ave. has returned to commerce as an AT&T store.

Some fixtures of its past life remain, like Celtic knots etched in the transom glass and wayfinding signs of Irish destinations in the parking lot. But now AT&T signs hang over its door and utility vans line that parking lot.

The property was bought in February by a company called BP Saint Charles LLC. According to city records, the new owner bought the property for $2.7 million.

The Irish House occupied the address for about six years before abruptly closing in May (its employees found out the same day).

Part restaurant, part pub, part event space, it had played a prominent role in the city’s Irish cultural community, with traditional Irish music and other events under its roof, from dance to theater. Dublin-born chef Matt Murphy had run the restaurant with his family.

For many years, the property had been home to the Town & Country dress shop, a fixture of New Orleans shopping since the 1930s. In a column for New Orleans Magazine, local writer Carolyn Kolb documented the store's lively history as the one-time fashion hub for Carnival royalty and society mavens, led by late Emily “Em” Hayne Walker (the Town & Country bridal store, under different ownership, is now one block up St. Charles Avenue).

In 2004, the property was converted to a restaurant by local chef Guillermo Peters, who ran it as a pair of different concepts. Upstairs was the upscale Mexican restaurant Coyoacan, while the more mid-range eatery Taqueros was on the ground floor. These restaurants later closed, though some of their dishes live on in Mid-City at Canal Street Bistro, run by Peters and his family.

As the Irish House, the building had a main dining room with a fireplace and bar on the ground floor, and an event space on the second floor, along with separate kitchens on each level.

All of that was removed when the building was gutted earlier this year.

