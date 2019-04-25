The second local outpost for Moe’s Original Bar B Que is slated to open Friday, this time in Metairie, at 1101 N. Causeway Blvd.

Known for slow-and-low barbecue, the brand has its roots in Alabama and opened its first local restaurant Uptown near Tulane and Loyola universities in 2015.

This new Moe's lands in an area where casual family-friendly restaurants are in demand but where barbecue has been scant. The address, formerly a Café Roma pizzeria, is near the end of Metairie Road, where a cluster of new restaurants has lately emerged.

This Metairie Moe's has a low and high tables and a full bar flanked by TVs. It will serve lunch and dinner daily, with a menu of pulled pork, ribs, turkey and chicken and chicken wings, plus seafood and a selection of traditional Southern sides and changing specials.

Its the second location from local franchisees Bryan Hargett and Stephen Lane, who opened their Moe's in New Orleans at 3150 Calhoun St. in the former Kokopelli’s (closed since Hurricane Katrina).

Moe’s is based on an Alabama barbecue style its founders learned while in college in Tuscaloosa. They started the business after moving to Colorado, cooking Southern ‘que for the ski town crowd. The Moe’s brand has grown to more than 60 locations, including many around the South.

While the Moe’s name was new to New Orleans, Hargett said many of the first customers at Calhoun Street were familiar with its barbecue from locations near Gulf Coast beaches or from their own college days in Alabama.

As the brand has broadened its local base, he said, they’ve learned to adjust for local preferences.

Brisket is in higher demand here, so it’s become a twice-weekly special, Tuesdays and Saturdays.

Moe’s Original Bar B Que

3150 Calhoun St., New Orleans

1101 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie (opening April 26)

