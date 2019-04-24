While the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival fills the Fair Grounds with music, food and fun, it also fills New Orleans with other concerts, events and parties that stretch around the clock and across town. They're unaffiliated with Jazz Fest itself, but part of a festival season that takes over the city this time of year.
Naturally, a number of them fixate on food. Here's a look at a few coming up:
NOLA Crawfish Festival in Central City
Each year, NOLA Crawfish Festival spices up the “down time” between Jazz Fest weekends with an impressive lineup of jam and funk-focused bands and mountains of mudbugs.
Back again Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday (April 29-May 1), it turns the outdoor grounds of Central City BBQ (1201 S. Rampart St.) into a giant backyard boil with live music from midafternoon through the night.
Crawfish are prepared by Chris “Shaggy” Davis and his company NOLA Crawfish King. Davis caters concerts, festivals and backyard throw-downs, and these gigs often include a strong Louisiana music contingent. That's kept Davis close to plenty of New Orleans musicians, and he conceived NOLA Crawfish Fest to put the pieces together.
Central City BBQ encompasses about half a city block, with a large indoor restaurant and an open yard ringed by repurposed shipping containers.
For NOLA Crawfish Festival, those containers will frame the stage for a funk- and jam-heavy music lineup with acts including Neville Jacobs (Ivan Neville and Cris Jacobs), Anders Osborne, the Mike Dillon Band and Samantha Fish with Jonathon “Boogie” Long.
There’s a crawfish cook-off with backyard teams vying for honors on May 1 and a crawfish eating contest on April 30.
NOLA Crawfish Festival
April 29-May 1, 3-10 p.m.
Central City BBQ, 1201 S. Rampart St.
Tickets: start at $45; details at nolacrawfishfest.com
Mosquito Supper Club dinner series
At Mosquito Supper Club, chef Melissa Martin turns a cozy old Uptown house into a showcase for family-style meals drawn from her own family's bayou Cajun tradition. For six nights this week and next, those meals also will have live music for what's shaping up to be an especially intimate dinner series.
Each dinner, held Thursday, Friday and Saturday of both weeks, has a different band or performer. All are women, and they cover a range of styles including Cajun, jazz, folk, R&B and country.
Here's the line up:
- April 25: Shake 'Em Up
- April 26: Gal Holiday
- April 27: Sabine McCalla & The Dew Drops
- May 2: Julie Odell
- May 3: The Daiquiri Queens
- May 4: Esther Rose
Mosquito Supper Club menus vary with the market, but unfold in five shared courses based on Martin’s experience growing up on Bayou Petit Caillou in Terrebonne Parish. Seafood is a main ingredient, of course.
Mosquito Supper Club dinner series
April 25-27, May 2-4, at 8 p.m.
3824 Dryades St.
Tickets are $150 (dinner included, drinks extra), see mosquitosupperclub.com.
BreakFest at the brewery
Staying out late is one way to do Jazz Fest, as shows and parties stretch the celebration into the wee hours. BreakFest, by contrast, proposes an early start, and a different way to ease into a big day.
BreakFest combines the spirit of a DIY music festival with a pop-up brunch, plus a little yoga accompanied by a string quartet and some morning brew, either coffee or beer.
On May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., BreakFest returns to Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St.), a microbrewery and taproom not far from the Fair Grounds.
The annual event was created by Andrew Duhon, a local singer/songwriter who produces heartfelt music and also happens to have a penchant for puns. Thus was the breakfast fest of BreakFest born, and it has evolved from a backyard gathering to a popular first stop en route to the festival.
Visitors will find an array of breakfast food and beverages from local bakeries, cafes and producers, including Big Easy Bucha, Hey! Cafe, Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea, Shake Sugary, The Station Coffee Shop & Bakery and Wayfare. Vegan foods are on the table too.
While sipping some brew (coffee or beer), BreakFesters can also kick back with the Sunday paper (the New Orleans Advocate is a sponsor).
Here’s the lineup:
- 9 a.m.: Yoga accompanied by Radio Bird (members of Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra)
- 10:15 a.m.: Andrew Duhon
- 11:30 a.m.: Mike Dillon, James Singleton & Aurora Nealand improv set
- 12:45 p.m.: Tif "Teddy" Lamson
- 2 p.m.: Katey Red's Beignet Bounce
BreakFest
May 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Second Line Brewing, 433 N. Bernadotte St
Tickets are $30. Get them through showsparker.com.