This will be a fraught week for Saints fans, and tuning out the Super Bowl on Sunday will not be enough.

That’s because the big game is a media behemoth. Even if you sit out Sunday, even if your favorite bar is showing the 2010 Saints Super Bowl instead, or just the Puppy Bowl, the televised build-up in the days before will be an onslaught.

There will be endless previews and predictions, profiles and pageants about the Rams and Patriots.

It will be hard to miss, harder even than a pass interference play right before your eyes.

+4 Ian McNulty: As Saints fans merge protest with party, Super Bowl food bites back Comfort food has taken on new meaning for New Orleans since the debacle in the Dome. Forget chips and dip, this is food with a chip on its shoulder.

Just going out to eat and drink and commiserate…err, socialize…like a normal New Orleanian this week puts you in peril of Super Bowl participation. Thanks to the proliferation of screens, hardly a sightline is safe.

Instead of just pretending you didn’t see anything, like a certain officiating crew I could mention, you can get a different strategy together. There are, against the trends, plenty of places that are TV free.

Upscale restaurants remain the safest bet, though some high-end places have added TVs in their bars too. But it’s the casual dinner out that presents more problems, with some pizzerias, gastropubs, neighborhood cafés and more ambitious restaurants now equipped with enough screens to moonlight as sports bars.

+2 Where not to watch the Super Bowl: a running list Still salty? Us too. But we all need closure. Here are some places you can gather with the Black and Gold and do anything but watch Super Bowl LIIIE.

Of course I have no complaints about that when the Saints are actually playing. But given the ire around the Who Dat Nation right now, we are one ESPN replay or Super Bowl profile away from losing our lunch, or at least ruining dinner.

What follows is not a list or comprehensive directory of options. Rather, it’s a primer on the types of places you’ll find around New Orleans that should remain havens from Super Bowl hoopla as Sunday grows closer.

New Orleans has a growing niche of spots that split the difference between lounge, casual restaurant and bar. They often eschew high-def for high style. For instance:

Cane & Table, 1113 Decatur St. – old French Quarter ambiance, first-class cocktails, island-inspired flavors on the best menu it has ever served; on Super Bowl Sunday, it's running sort of an anti-game day special: wear your black and gold on Feb. 3 and they’ll make you Sazeracs and classic daiquiris for $5.

Bouligny Tavern, 3641 Magazine St. – Lilette’s adjacent lounge has mid-century style, a restaurant-worthy menu and records on the turntable inside of flatscreens on the wall.

Echo’s, 3200 Banks St. – I always feel a little more calm, cool and collected at Mid-City’s wood-fired pizzeria, maybe because there are no TVs, though the excellent cocktails don’t hurt one bit.

The Elysian Bar, 2317 Burgundy St. – a new, intricately detailed den inside an old church rectory, steeped in style with a Southern regional menu worth a trip on its own.

Delachaise, 3342 St. Charles Ave. – long and narrow like a streetcar, with a view of the actual streetcars on the patio outside, a wine bar with a track record for good food.

Grapes not gridiron

Several local wine shops now double as wine bars, with their own by-the-glass lists, well-informed advice from the staff and cheese boards for noshing. Faubourg Wines (2805 St. Claude Ave.) and Swirl Wine Bar & Market (3143 Ponce de Leon St.) are the best in town for this mix of retail and relax.

Cooler heads prevail outside

Do you trust the weather forecast? Can you trust any authority these days? I’m not prepared to answer these questions right now, but I do know the increase in patios around town has opened many nice outdoor options for a casual dinner. If the weather turns its back on you like a disinterested ref, you can head inside at these places and remain TV free too.

Cavan, 3607 Magazine St.– the front yard and porch of this Uptown house are inviting for a meal or drinks; the two upstairs/downstairs bars inside feel like old New Orleans parlors.

N7, 1117 Montegut St.– A wine bar with a patio as picturesque as any in wine country, hidden behind a stockade fence down an unlikely side street within earshot of the Press Street tracks.

Saint-Germain, 3054 St. Claude Avenue - New in the Bywater, a modern French bistro hiding in a double shotgun with a wine bar up front, a spacious, mellow patio out back and singular bar snacks in between.

Cocktails over no call

Beachbum Berry’s Latitude 29, 321 N. Peters St. – Everything about this Smithsonian-worthy tribute to tiki culture evokes our pre-digital past. No TVs hiding between the thatch huts here.

Cure, 4905 Freret St. – this upscale bar glows with backlit bottles; when people gaze up they’re pondering their next tipple, not the next play. The bar food runs from elegant to hearty and can supply dinner.

Manolito, 508 Dumaine St. - one of my favorite new holes-in-the-wall in the Quarter, would barely even have room for a TV even in management was so inclined. They’re not, so you’re safe here anyway.

Revel Cafe & Bar, 133 N. Carrollton Ave. – Classic cocktails from veteran barman Chris McMillian, food from chef Chris DeBarr, and no need for a TV to fill the space in between.