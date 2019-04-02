One of the small bakeries that has been part of a rising tide of great bread and pastry around New Orleans is about to take a big step up.

Levee Baking Co. will open the first location of its own along a busy stretch of Magazine Street.

This new bakery cafe is slated to debut by June at 3138 Magazine St., in a side street space in the building that actually opens to Ninth Street (most recently home to Cloud 9 Bistro).

Expect the crusty, country-style sourdough loaves, salt-flecked focaccia, crisp and gleaming croissants, galettes (sweet and savory), cookies, quiche and orange-imbued cinnamon rolls on which the Levee name has built a devoted local following. The bakery will also serve a small menu of salads and sandwiches.

Christina Balzebre started Levee Baking Co. two years ago after working as bread manager for the Link Restaurant Group and at the bakery café Willa Jean.

“It started as a way for me to be creative outside of work,” said Balzebre.

Her products now turn up at a small circuit of coffee shops and at farmers markets. Until last fall, Levee shared space in an Uptown house with Mosquito Supper Club. Here, Balzebre hosted Saturday morning pop-ups in a homey dining room where at long tables customers munched pastry and made plans for those loaves they were toting home.

Balzebre said she hopes to foster a similar feel at her own space. She has applied for a liquor license and foresees adding a bakery happy hour.

“It’s going to feel really good in here,” Balzebre said.

Levee Baking Co. takes its name from the a blend of references. It's the French term for “to rise," always important in the baking arts. And for Balzebre "levee" is also a tribute to Margaret Haughery, the 19th century Irish immigrant who became a philanthropist. She was known as the “bread woman of New Orleans” for the bakery she operated on a stretch of South Peters Street that was at the time called New Levee Street.

Levee Baking Co.

3138 Magazine St.

Projected to open June 2019

