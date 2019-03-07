People headed down the Gulf Coast later this year may see a familiar name from the Warehouse District in New Orleans staking out some new turf.

Lucy‘s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant now has a pair of new locations under development, with one set to open in Biloxi Beach in late April and another slated for Foley, Alabama later in the summer.

Hardly retired, the company behind the well-known New Orleans brand has been busy with an expansion plan that has added new spots in key West and in Costa Rica and Aruba.

The Biloxi location will be a beachfront spot at 1775 Beach Blvd., an address previously home to the restaurant Bacchus Biloxi Beach. It will have large, sand-filled outdoor bar areas and host live music.

The Foley location will be part of that town's OWA entertainment district.

Restaurant brands from New Orleans and the Gulf Coast have been expanding in each others' backyards lately. Felix's Restaurant & Oyster Bar, best known for its French Quarter spot, added a beachfront outpost in Gulfport, Mississippi in 2017. That same year, the Blind Tiger, a beach bar that started in Bay St. Louis, expanded to Slidell. The Blind Tiger has new plans in the works for Madisonville.

Lucy's, meanwhile, was one of the early hot spots of the Warehouse District when the once-gritty neighborhood was changing into a hub of apartments and condos, restaurants and bars. Lucy’s history goes back to New York, where the original version opened in 1985. When its founders moved to New Orleans, they brought Lucy’s with them and opened at 701 Tchoupitoulas St. in 1992.

Known for its beach shack theme and for tropical drinks as colorful as a corral reef, this local Lucy's has long drawn a clientele of downtown denizens, visiting conventioneers, post-shift waiters from other restaurants and, on game days, throngs of Saints fans.

The restaurant has tried earlier expansions, though locations in Austin, Texas and Baton Rouge subsequently closed.

The New Orleans location seemed in peril a few years back as disputes between the founders and their business partners led to a brief name change. By March 2016, the New Orleans-based company Kirkendoll Management took over operations, overhauled the property and soon began an expansion plan.

In 2016, Kirkendoll opened a new Lucy’s in Key West, along that town's tourist hub of Duval Street. In late 2017, Lucy's opened in Playa Brasilito, a beach town on Costa Rica’s northern Pacific coast, and added its Aruba location soon afterward in that island’s capital of Oranjestad.

When the two Gulf coast expansions open, Lucy's will have six locations. In a release, the company said it plans to have 20 restaurants by 2024.

Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar & Restaurant

701 Tchoupitoulas St., 504-523-8995