I was dining solo at the sushi bar of Aki in downtown Covington, but I still felt like I had plenty of company.

All along the short counter, people were craning to see what others down the line had ordered. Photos were snapped, tips from previous visits were exchanged, compliments were volleyed up to the chef.

The convivial excitement was not surprising, not at a new restaurant bringing something special to a small town. The real surprise for me was that my impromptu dining companions and I had so much to talk about.

I was not expecting to find my new crush for sushi here, at the edge of downtown Covington, in a lightly renovated cottage. But there it is, and I can’t wait to go back. Aki serves some of the best sushi I’ve experienced around the New Orleans region.

The fish is pristine and highly varied. The specials and signature dishes bring out their best without masking their primal goodness. The execution is precise, but there’s still room for the chef’s personal taste and style.

The presentation, the setting, the whole package, is both modest and welcoming. You hardly see it coming, though of course it arrived here only after a journey.

Aki (Japanese for autumn) is new, but its chef has a following. Wei Wang, better known as chef Oui, was chef at Sushi Yama in Baton Rouge. He and his wife, Lin, opened Aki on their own late in 2017. It is the definition of a mom-and-pop, small enough for the two to communicate wordlessly across the room, she by the door, he at the sushi bar.

The menu outlines only the beginning of possibilities here. There are no check lists of sushi and sashimi. On my first visit, this was annoying. I felt like I had to pry the specialties from waiters.

I eventually learned that this is part of the character of Aki, a reflection of its scale and intimacy. The sushi bar has just seven seats. Sit here and you have the chef’s attention. Exchange a few words, and he strives to zero in on your preferences or what you might be curious to try.

“I’m a sushi man,” Oui told me simply. “I enjoy serving you and seeing the smile on your face.”

One of his set pieces is a dish called Atlantic salmon, a full-plate splay of gorgeously striped fish with a wash of ponzu and a whiff of truffle oil, a scattering of pine nuts and green onions. The spicy tuna lover is a similarly bold dish, bringing broad slices of wine-dark tuna that exude chili pepper heat.

The most straightforward nigiri are done with an exacting eye — just a narrow base of loosely packed rice, its temperature the same as your hand, the fish above it neatly cut and intensely itself. The uni (sea urchin) served this way is meltingly creamy and briny.

Toro (fatty tuna) is a light shade of blush with a texture that seems to turn liquid on your palate. For a special roll, chef Oui wrapped it in soy pepper, with pickled bits of wasabi at the edges, to frame and accentuate the lushness of the fish.

Japanese snapper ceviche is beautifully seasoned, with a little oil, a little rice vinegar, a speckling of powdered black pepper. Get the more elaborate ceviche salad, and the fish is arrayed between a juicy jumble of tomato slices and cucumber, lime and jalapeno. A hand roll of barbecue eel and avocado gleamed with a foie gras reduction that snapped on the back of the palate.

The wine and sake list is short and basic. Service is as you'd expect at a small shop revolving around the sushi bar — always a little harried, always in deference to the chef, watching from just across the room.

Chef Oui is a native of China who began learning the sushi craft as a college student in Osaka, Japan, working in a restaurant on the side (Oui, pronounced “oy,” is a Japanese equivalent of his Chinese name, the chef explained). Back then, he followed his boss to the Osaka fish markets, where he said he learned the importance of not just knowing suppliers, but making sure suppliers knew him.

When he moved to New York and found a job at a Japanese restaurant, the pace of his career changed dramatically.

“In Japan, becoming a sushi chef is very slow, it takes a very long time,” he said. “In New York, on the first day, they said you need to start rolling today. I was doing everything right away.”

He moved to Louisiana almost 20 years ago, working in restaurants until he was able to develop his own. He and Lin live in Covington, where Aki has been quietly building its following, a mix of people who live nearby and others willing to travel for great sushi. This unusually fine, casual Japanese restaurant even got a classic small town welcome from one of them.

“Our customers are so nice here,” Oui said. “One day, someone even came and cut the grass.”

Aki

510 N. Florida St., Covington, 985-302-5166

Lunch Mon.-Fri, dinner Mon.-Sat.

Prices: appetizers and rolls $6-$25; entrees $22-$40

