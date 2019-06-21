In New Orleans today, the variations on king cake seem endless. But for some devotees of the traditional Carnival treat, one name says it all: Randazzo.

Each Carnival season, the faithful line up at Manny Randazzo King Cakes in Fat City, eager to get their next taste of the soft, cinnamon-scented braid of dough under purple, green, and gold sprinkles. For many, Randazzo's cakes are the standard against which others are judged.

Manuel J. Randazzo Sr., a baker who helped set that standard, died Monday. He was 91.

Randazzo, whose son Manny Randazzo Jr. is the operator of the popular Metairie bakery, retired from the business in the 1990s.

One reason “Randazzo” is synonymous with king cakes around New Orleans is the number of bakeries that have set up shop under that family name through the years.

It all began in St. Bernard Parish, where the family has deep roots.

Starting in the 1950s, the Randazzo family ran a restaurant and bar in Violet called the Camellia Club. After Hurricane Betsy devastated the parish in 1965, the family converted the dance hall portion of the club to a bakery, called Randazzo’s Hi-Lan Bakery (named for a subdivision said to be built on high land, according to a history of the business in Gambit).

Manuel Randazzo, born Jan. 15, 1928, served in the U.S. Army during World War II and was stationed in Japan at the war’s conclusion.

Back home, he worked for the family’s Randazzo Brothers Truck Farm and joined his father Sam and brothers Lawrence and Anthony as they built their Hi-Lan Bakery into a local staple. By 1971, the family added a second Hi-Lan Bakery in Chalmette. This bakery lasted until 1997, closing for good after Lundi Gras that year.

In 1992, Manuel Randazzo’s son opened his own full-service bakery, Randazzo's Fine Cakes and Pastries. By 1995, the bakery devoted itself full time to king cakes and became a seasonal business.

The bakery’s Christmas king cakes, served in December, and its Carnival season debut always draw throngs to its North Hullen Street door.

Funeral services for Manuel Randazzo Sr. are Saturday at St. Bernard Memorial Funeral Home, 701 W. Virtue St., Chalmette, with visitation from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., a funeral Mass at 11 a.m. and burial at St. Bernard Memorial Gardens.

