Mandeville mainstay N’Tini’s will pour its last martini this Sunday (June 23).

This is not the first time in recent years that the restaurant and lounge has announced plans to close, but proprietor Mark Benfatti said the decision is final.

"I thought I was getting out of the business last time, but got pulled back in," he said. "We're just hoping this week people come in to see us one more time and then that's it."

A new operator is set to redevelop the restaurant, Benfatti said, but he was not ready to name that new owner.

Back in 2017, N'Tini's briefly became a new restaurant called Due North by Legacy Kitchen, which was part of the same local company that runs other Legacy Kitchen restaurants in Metairie and New Orleans. Benfatti and his wife Donna stayed on as partners. Before the year was over, however, Due North had pulled out and the restaurant reverted to N'Tini's.

That was only the latest twist on a long journey for N'Tini's.

The restaurant got its start in St. Bernard Parish, where Benfattis have deep roots. Their family runs the grocery and po-boy joint Arabi Food Store, and the couple opened other eateries nearby, including the Arabi Diner and Espresso Yourself coffee shop. In 2004 they started N’Tini’s as a steakhouse and martini bar in Chalmette.

Hurricane Katrina wiped out all of these businesses as it devastated the parish. The couple relocated to the north shore after Katrina and later reopened N’Tini’s in Mandeville.

The Benfattis now have a house building business in Bay St. Louis, Benfatti Construction, which Mark said is growing and demands more of their attention.

When the last martinis are shaken at N'Tini's bar this weekend, they will close the door on their restaurant career.

N’Tini’s

2891 Hwy. 190, Mandeville, 504-626-5566

Closes after service June 23

