As the city’s tricentennial has unfolded, New Orleans has found many different ways to make the milestone memorable.

Parkway Bakery and Tavern (538 Hagan Ave., 504-482-3047) will soon add to the list by making a 300-foot fried shrimp po-boy and inviting the public to help eat it.

It’s the latest in a run of family-friendly events at the Mid-City po-boy shop. Parkway is also gearing up for its annual Thanksgiving turkey po-boy events, a November special that has taken on a life of its own.

The 300-footer will be assembled, and served, on Oct. 30, beginning around 4:30 p.m. outside in the Parkway parking lot.

“We only turn 300 years one time,” said Justin Kennedy, Parkway manager and ringleader of this oversized effort. “If someone says why, I just say why not? Who’s going to argue with someone giving away a 300-foot shrimp po-boy?”

Kennedy sees it as giving back, and he’s getting some help too. The po-boy calls for an estimated 130 loaves of French bread, which Leidenheimer Baking Co. will donate. They will hold 175 pounds of Gulf shrimp, provided by M & M Shrimp Co., a processor in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Kennedy has experience with massive shrimp po-boys. Each year, he assembles a 200-foot version at the Biloxi Seafood Festival, in the city he called home before moving to New Orleans to help his uncle Jay Nix run Parkway.

He said preparation and pacing are crucial to pulling off the project. Tables will be lined end to end, and so are the loaves, while each ingredient is laid down by one team after the next.

“We make it like a train going down the track, and the bread is the track,” Kennedy said.

Yes, this po-boy will be dressed, including a dose of rémoulade sauce.

The public is invited to partake until the po-boy is gone. Parkway will pour a special beer from NOLA Brewing, with drink proceeds benefiting to the Al Copeland Foundation, a nonprofit that supports local cancer research.

Parkway is normally closed on Tuesdays, and the restaurant will be closed for this Oct. 30 event too while the action happens outside.

Since it’s the day before Halloween, and this is New Orleans, Parkway anticipates people showing up in costumes. There will be a photographer on hand, and prizes will be awarded for the best costumes, including gift cards to Parkway and Copeland’s Restaurant.

Gobble for a good cause

The Al Copeland Foundation is also the beneficiary for a unique holiday happening at Parkway, built around its seasonal Thanksgiving turkey po-boy.

Kennedy came up with the sandwich in 2007, packing a po-boy loaf with an homage to holiday leftovers — cornbread dressing, gravy, whole-berry cranberry sauce and roasted turkey (a mix of white and dark chunks, not deli slices). Instead of an after-Thanksgiving treat, however, this po-boy became a holiday psyche-up sandwich, served at Parkway only on Wednesdays in November.

Eventually, though, it inspired a response that overwhelmed the kitchen. Production of the sandwich moved outdoors, to its own station. The line to get one now typically stretches down the sidewalk. It's common to see people arrive in groups. Some show up in Thanksgiving-themed costumes.

“People ask about it as soon as fall gets here,” Kennedy said.

Last year, Parkway decided to harness the runaway demand for a cause, partnering with the Al Copeland Foundation for a skip-the-line deal that returns for 2018.

Make a $50 contribution to the foundation on the spot, and you get a Thanksgiving po-boy, an order of fries and a beer or soft drink — and you get waved to the front without the wait.

“To be honest, the Thanksgiving po-boy had become such a monster for us to manage I was starting to lose enthusiasm about it,” said Kennedy. “But now I’m psyched up about it. We’re using this phenomenon of a sandwich to help fight cancer.”

Regular sales of the Thanksgiving po-boy, and the restaurant’s normal menu, will continue as usual during the charitable campaign. This year, the special sandwiches will be served Nov. 7, 14, 21 and 28.

+27 Now fewer than ever, New Orleans po-boy bread bakers have a lot riding on their loaves They’re all bound to become po-boys, but as soon as the fresh loaves arrive at Mahony's in the French Quarter, they go straight to the vault.

+18 At a Bywater bar and corner store, one family, two kitchens, neighbors connected by food Right after Jay Monfort nixed the nachos at the little walk-up kitchen he runs inside Markey’s Bar in the Bywater, his mother heard all about it.