Ice cream is a natural and time honored summertime treat. But around New Orleans right now, the options for an ice cream outing go far beyond the classics.

A raft of frozen dessert trends have arrived on our shores, from monsters milkshakes to Far East flavors.

I’ve been tasting them around town and this week we’re exploring the field one scoop, roll and (as we'll see here) taco at a time.

Rolling with rolled ice cream

When things are really rolling at Ice Queen NOLA, a pair of ice cream makers work their adjacent stations like dueling DJs.

They move constantly, maneuvering their liquid ice cream mix over a super-cold circular pan, adding flavors, spreading the rapidly-freezing creation into a thin layer and then scraping it up into a half dozen scrolls to fill a cup.

Nearby, someone else is whipping up cotton candy to arrange like a frilly princess skirt around one rolled ice cream cup.

They all have a rapt audience of open-mouthed kids (and photo-snapping adults), peering through the glass-fronted ice cream counter.

Mei Ling Liu and her partners opened Ice Queen NOLA (3304 W. Esplanade Ave.) this spring, and it stands out in the growing field of rolled ice cream purveyors for its full embrace of Far East dessert flavors.

Rolled ice cream started out as street food in Thailand and other parts of Southeast Asia. Made on the spot and endlessly customizable, it has lately spread all across the U.S.

The preparation and presentation account for much of the appeal, taking the build-your-own format to a new level. The flavors and add-ons aren’t limited to toppings but are embedded in the ice cream.

Big chains like Cold Stone Creamery and Marble Slab have familiarized this process. But rolled ice cream gives it all a different shape and texture and cartoon cuteness. It speaks to the culinary alchemist in all of us.

In just the past year, the rolled ice cream trend has materialized rapidly around New Orleans, from festival vendors to ambitious franchise concepts.

From its home base in Hammond, the local chain Sweet Rolls is now expanding with new locations around the region.

Roulé Rolled Ice Cream now has a river-spanning presence in Marrero (5029 Lapalco Blvd.) and Elmwood (5618 Jefferson Hwy.), and a third shop in the works upriver in Prairieville. It also takes its show on the road with a mobile rolled ice cream cart for events and parties, including hands-on sessions for the kids to roll their own. Roulé’s cannoli cup, combining the traditional Italian rolled dessert with this new frozen one, is a fun mash-up.

At Auction House Market (800 Magazine St.), the new food hall in the Warehouse District, the petite walk-up stand Mac & Moon pairs rolled ice cream and fancy macaroons and draws a crowd whenever the ice cream making process begins.

It changes from liquid base to finished frozen rolls quickly, with flavors, sweet sauces and crunchy extras chopped in along the way (the style is sometimes called “stir fried ice cream”).

At Mac & Moon I went for lavender açaí rolls with black sesame seed and rose petals mixed in for smooth, fragrant, mellow Middle Eastern flavor. Both calming and refreshing, it was a needed antidote to a raging hot downtown day.

Freezy Street, meanwhile, has added distinctly New Orleans twists to the curves of the rolled ice cream trend at its two locations (2633 St. Claude Ave., 10709 Chef Meteur Hwy.). It also serves sno-balls and any of those sno-ball flavors can be worked into the custom-made ice cream. Nectar cream, doberge cake, Creole cream cheese, wedding cake – all these New Orleans flavors are on the frozen mixing table to localize your rolls.

Meanwhile, Sweet Wonders (4421 Clearview Pkwy.) in Metairie had its own purple, green and gold king cake rolled ice cream last Carnival season.

Other are more attuned to the Far East. Liu, at Ice Queen NOLA, is originally from China. One of her partners is from Thailand. She said they wanted to introduce flavors that are popular back home and that they discovered in their travels. They knew the rolled ice cream style was catching on and could be a hit here.

Among the lychee and matcha and Thai tea ice cream flavors here, the coconut ash rolled ice cream made an impression. It was black as ink and tasted of fresh coconut and Oreo crust (I customized it with whipped cream and pretzels).

Training for rolled ice cream is more involved than the standard scoop-and-serve ice cream parlor, and Liu said it usually takes new hires about a week to get up to speed.

But for the curious, Ice Queen NOLA hosts an open kitchen on Saturdays after 4 p.m. where customers can try out making rolled ice cream themselves.

