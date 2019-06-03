Since Leah Chase died on Saturday at age 96, there has been an outpouring of admiration and affection for the beloved chef from public officials, celebrities and countless regular folks on social media.

On Monday evening, New Orleans took its testimonial of gratitude to the streets with a second-line parade in her honor.

The parade — part march, part rolling block party — was organized by members of the Big 6 Brass Band. It convened in front of Dooky Chase's Restaurant on Orleans Avenue, which Chase and her family built into a landmark of Creole cuisine.

Neighbors came outside to watch, children climbed a low brick wall to peer from its top, and men and women shimmied between parked cars, hopping from street to sidewalk and up onto the stoops of shotgun houses to dance.

Organized on the fly, and dubbed a "pop up" second-line, the short parade felt spontaneous and was clearly from the heart.

"You've got to pay respect. That's what this is about," said Ajay Mallery II as he slung the Big 6 Brass Band's sousaphone around his shoulders. "We made a few calls, and everyone wanted to do it."

Chase, the longtime chef at Dooky Chase's, was widely known as the queen of Creole cuisine for her mastery of the bedrock flavors of traditional New Orleans cooking.

She was revered for the role her restaurant played during the civil rights struggle, serving as a hub and haven for organizers and activists and defying Jim Crow laws of the day to host black and white diners together.

And she was beloved across the community for her generous spirit, her wisdom and her character.

Earlier in the day, former President Barack Obama tweeted his own message of appreciation for Leah Chase.

"What a life," Obama's tweet read. "American history has always been driven by visionaries like Leah Chase — and all the men and women who worked and ate at Dooky Chase’s over the years — folks who serve up progress one bowl of gumbo at a time."

Monday's second-line was the first public opportunity for New Orleans to come together since Chase's death; funeral arrangements have not yet been announced. It drew many who felt a personal connection to the chef, and some who wore their tributes on their backs.

Eugene Jefferson sported a memorial T-shirt he had printed up that afternoon in the chef's honor, with crossed spatulas in black and gold. He said his uncle, the late Stanley Jackson, once cooked with Chase.

"I come from a family of chefs, and she was a great chef. She inspired us," said Jefferson.

Nearby, Cedrick Sweetwyne wore a special shirt emblazoned with an image of Leah Chase, which he'd also made after learning of her death.

"She was the Nelson Mandela of New Orleans," Sweetwyne said. "And just the longevity to have a business that long and to have been so active like she was in it, you just don’t see that."

Leah Chase's son Edgar Chase III watched the second-line stream past from his front porch, just down Orleans Avenue from the family restaurant. He said his mother would have appreciated the gathering.

"She would’ve liked it. She would’ve been right here waving to everybody,” Chase said. “I think she would’ve been honored."

Dooky Chase's Restaurant is slated to reopen Tuesday for normal service.

