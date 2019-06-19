It's been a long time since Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen was a Louisiana-based brand. But give the global fried chicken giant credit, it is certainly keeping abreast of current events and popular obsessions in its old hometown.

With the New Orleans Pelicans poised to use the NBA's No. 1 draft pick to select Duke phenom Zion Williamson, one Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen location in New Orleans will wheel out a gigantic chicken tray dubbed the "wingspan box."

It's a one-day special, and a marketing gambit of outsized proportions, served only on Thursday (June 20) for the NBA draft and only at the downtown New Orleans location at 621 Canal St.

It comes with enough fried chicken for a whole basketball team, packaged in a box that measures 82 inches long. That is six feet, 10 inches, or the "wingspan" (extended arm length) of the presumptive No. 1 NBA draft pick Williamson himself.

Popeyes does not mention Williamson by name in the marketing materials for this special, but leaves little doubt about what inspired the promo.

"There’s been a lot of speculation and buzz around New Orleans and their likelihood to bring home a big name, with a wingspan of 6 feet and 10 inches, as their #1 draft pick," the company said in a release. The wingspan box was dreamed up to "put that into perspective and celebrate New Orleans’ top spot in the draft."

A special supersize box, which stretches longer than a king-sized mattress, will be filled with 77 boneless wings, 11 biscuits and 11 servings of fries. It sells for $74.69.

The wingspan box is the latest in a series of eye-catching gimmicks deployed by the fried chicken brand lately. On Mardi Gras this year the chain’s same Canal Street location offered a “beadbox” rigged up with beads to hold a chicken box around a revelers neck for parade route convenience (“no flashing required,” the company noted).

The same store was one of four Popeyes around the country to offer wings battered in champagne and coated in edible gold for one day in October. Heart shaped biscuits appeared for a day in May at some local Popeyes and in a handful of other markets for “National Buttermilk Biscuit Day.”

Popeyes, now based in Florida, got its start in Arabi, where founder Al Copeland Sr. opened the chicken joint that would grow into global brand name. Today, the Copeland family runs a Madisonville-based food company that still supplies Popeyes with its seasoning blends and mixes, including its biscuit mix.

The chain was most recently acquired by Restaurant Brands International (parent company of Burger King and Tim Horton’s) in 2017 for $1.8 billion.

