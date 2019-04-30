A lot of Jazz Fest food is drawn straight from Louisiana tradition, and that means deeply-flavored, home-style dishes. This is not your typical festival fare or street food snacks. You want to tuck in with a fork, knife and spoon and really get after it.

jf gumbo prejeans1.jpg

Country style gumbo with pheasant, quail and andouille is a Jazz Fest staple from Prejean's in Lafayette.

Pheasant, Quail, Andouille Gumbo (Food Area II): A friend of mine who “does not eat meat” still can’t help ordering this extraordinary gumbo each year at Jazz Fest. She says she eats around the sausage and bits of game birds and just slurps the cast-iron-dark roux. I don’t share this to judge her, just to underscore the compelling power of this country-style gumbo.

duck and shrimp pasta.jpg

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - The Cajun duck and shrimp pasta from Crescent Catering is a relatively new addition to Jazz Fest that has gained a following.

Cajun Shrimp & Duck Pasta (Food Area I): Debris-style pulled duck and shrimp are both drenched in peppery jus over pasta. It’s offbeat, very Louisiana and a perfect example of what sets Jazz Fest food apart.

crawfish bisque.jpg

The crawfish bisque from the Baquet family's Li'l Dizzy's Cafe delivers deep Creole flavor at Jazz Fest.

Crawfish Bisque (Heritage Square): Making crawfish bisque qualifies as a labor of love, and maybe even a devotional ritual. The deep crawfish stock flavor in body of the bisque, the crawfish heads individually hand-stuffed with dressing, it all sings with the flavor of Creole New Orleans cooking at its best.

jazz fest food fish1.jpg

Advocate photo by Ian McNulty - Pecan catfish meuniere with mirliton casserole at Jazz Fest.

Pecan Catfish Meunière with Seafood Mirliton Casserole (Food Area I): Swap the paper plate for dinnerware and this combo would fit in at a nice restaurant. The grilled fish is light, the thick-as-honey meunière is rich and the humble mirliton rises to the occasion as a spicy, crawfish-studded casserole.

DIY Jazz Fest food: spicing up your crawfish Monica; doubling down on the gator _lowres

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - Tender chunks of alligator fill a sauce piquante from Fireman Mike's Kitchen at Jazz Fest.

Alligator Sauce Piquant (Food Area I): It’s not a gumbo, it’s not a stew. It’s sauce piquant, a dish that belongs to its own quadrant of Louisiana cooking. Fireman Mike’s stand makes a rustic bayou country version deeply imbued with flavor and laced with pepper spice.

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

View comments