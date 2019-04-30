A lot of Jazz Fest food is drawn straight from Louisiana tradition, and that means deeply-flavored, home-style dishes. This is not your typical festival fare or street food snacks. You want to tuck in with a fork, knife and spoon and really get after it.
Pheasant, Quail, Andouille Gumbo (Food Area II): A friend of mine who “does not eat meat” still can’t help ordering this extraordinary gumbo each year at Jazz Fest. She says she eats around the sausage and bits of game birds and just slurps the cast-iron-dark roux. I don’t share this to judge her, just to underscore the compelling power of this country-style gumbo.
Cajun Shrimp & Duck Pasta (Food Area I): Debris-style pulled duck and shrimp are both drenched in peppery jus over pasta. It’s offbeat, very Louisiana and a perfect example of what sets Jazz Fest food apart.
Crawfish Bisque (Heritage Square): Making crawfish bisque qualifies as a labor of love, and maybe even a devotional ritual. The deep crawfish stock flavor in body of the bisque, the crawfish heads individually hand-stuffed with dressing, it all sings with the flavor of Creole New Orleans cooking at its best.
Pecan Catfish Meunière with Seafood Mirliton Casserole (Food Area I): Swap the paper plate for dinnerware and this combo would fit in at a nice restaurant. The grilled fish is light, the thick-as-honey meunière is rich and the humble mirliton rises to the occasion as a spicy, crawfish-studded casserole.
Alligator Sauce Piquant (Food Area I): It’s not a gumbo, it’s not a stew. It’s sauce piquant, a dish that belongs to its own quadrant of Louisiana cooking. Fireman Mike’s stand makes a rustic bayou country version deeply imbued with flavor and laced with pepper spice.