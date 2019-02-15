The Old Coffee Pot, a French Quarter fixture for generations, has closed.

Dustin Palmisano, owner of the vintage restaurant for the past decade, confirmed that it had served its final meal on Feb. 10.

Located at 714 St. Peter St., next door to the landmark Pat O'Brien's bar, the Old Coffee Pot was part of the old guard of Vieux Carre eateries, known through the years for its Creole-style breakfasts. In particularly, it was known as one of the last places to find traditional calas, the Creole rice fritters served under drifts of powdered sugar.

Palmisano said he is in conversation with possible buyers interested in restaurant, but said he doubted any would bring it back as the Old Coffee Pot.

He said the decision to close was a long time coming, and the culmination of a number of factors.

Business had been declining, and he said the restaurant could not survive a recent round of road construction in the French Quarter that squeezed further.

"We only did half of our normal business for two months with that going on," Palmisano said.

A high-profile revamp via TV chef Gordon Ramsay wasn't exactly the boost he had hoped for the restaurant.

“The Gordon Ramsay s**t didn’t help,” he said. “That didn’t close me, no. but it pissed some people off.”

The restaurant was featured in the second episode of "Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back" in June 2018. The famously temperamental British chef disguised himself as a musician to help lay bare the issues plaguing the restaurant.

The episode features a scene where Ramsay, inspecting the kitchen, finds a dead mouse stuck in a toaster.

To Palmisano, though, the restaurant renovation conducted for the reality show may have been problematic than any of the TV drama.

"People liked the way it looked before. It took away what people liked about the place, and that drove off the locals we did still have," he said.

