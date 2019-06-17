A Metairie diner that was designed to stoke memories of an old New Orleans institution is now history itself.

The Grille opened in 2017 with clear overtones to the Camellia Grill, the vintage Riverbend landmark known for chili cheese omelets, chocolate freezes, pecan pie and the charisma of its long-serving waiters.

Hicham Khodr, owner of the Camellia Grill, opened the Grille as part of a new retail development at 2949 Veterans Blvd., near Causeway Boulevard.

The Grille closed after business on Sunday, June 16. The restaurant was shut down Monday, and a message posted to its Facebook page thanked patrons for their business.

“Unfortunately, the concept did not support the location,” the message read. “We are in the process of developing a different concept for the location.”

Khodr could not immediately be reached for comment. Best known for his Byblos restaurants, Khodr developed the Grille in partnership with Newell Normand, the former Jefferson Parish sheriff who is now a WWL radio host.

The Camellia Grill first opened in 1946 on South Carrollton Avenue and long ago entered the lore of New Orleans restaurant culture. Located near Tulane and Loyola universities, became a crossroads for college students, tourists and night owls.

The Grille served many of the diner standards from the Uptown original, along with an expanded menu. The centerpiece was an open kitchen lined by a white-topped counter with swivel stools extending around two bump-out bays, just like the original.

What the Metairie restaurant didn’t replicate, however was the name.

Use of the name Camellia Grill fell into a long-running court battle with the restaurant’s former owner. The upshot is that while the original Riverbend restaurant is still called the Camellia Grill, expansions have gone by the Grille.

Khodr’s earlier expansion in the French Quarter, at 540 Chartres St., was called the Grill (later, the Grille) but closed last year. Its former address has since been redeveloped as the Chartres House, an eatery formerly located across the street and run by local company Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts.

