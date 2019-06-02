Leah Chase was larger than life. Her Creole cuisine was world-renowned. Her personality was second-to-none.
She treated everyone equally -- and that includes presidents who try to spice up her gumbo.
Oh, yes.
You might remember this story...
Barack Obama visited her restaurant, Dooky Chase's, in 2008.
As Chase tells it, Obama "ordered the gumbo, so I gave him the gumbo. First thing he does is take the hot sauce...," she recalled in an interview with WWL-TV in 2018.
That's when Chase "had to slap him."
"Mr. Obama, you don't put hot sauce in my gumbo. So I had to reprimand him," Chase said.
Chase died Saturday, surrounded by her family.
She was 96.
