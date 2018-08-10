Plans by chef Alex Harrell to develop a new restaurant in the Marigny have been called off.

Harrell was previously chef/owner of the modern Southern standout Angeline, which closed in June. Later that month he announced plans to open a new restaurant in the space that was home to the Franklin (the Franklin closed July 2).

Today, however, the chef issued a statement calling off those Marigny plans, citing a mutual decision with with his partners in the venture.

"After discussing the future direction, we realized just how much our visions differed," Harrell said in a prepared statement. "An amicable agreement was made to end the partnership before everyone invested more time, effort and finances."

The announcement leaves in question the future of the handsome restaurant space at Dauphine Street and Franklin Avenue, and also the next moves for a chef who has earned a following in New Orleans culinary circles.

"Currently, I'm exploring more opportunities to continue in the industry that I love in the city that I consider home," his statement read.

Harrell debuted Angeline in 2015 in the French Quarter, within the Hotel Provincial, in 2015. The chef attributed the decision to close there this summer as the result of unsuccessful lease negotiations with the hotel.

Angeline distinguished itself with menus that are strongly Southern, but not scripted. Harrell's style there showed an interplay of Mediterranean flavor and a clear affinity for the seasons.

The Franklin, meanwhile, opened in 2014 as part of a wave of new eateries to arrive in the Marigny and adjacent Bywater neighborhoods. It functioned as an upscale restaurant and lounge with modern American cuisine.

After closing Angeline, Harrell said he planned to reopen it elsewhere. The Franklin project was pitched as a separate venture.

After today's news calling off the Franklin project, the chef did not provide any information about future Angeline plans.

