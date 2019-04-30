Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home, some that are unique to Jazz Fest.

Each year I give an ever-evolving list of top picks based on many years eating around the Fair Grounds, and this time I’m helping you cut up this pie of festival food by category.

Light, cool Jazz Fest food

Sometimes a light, cool dish sounds perfect. Sometimes that also sounds like it'll leave you still hungry. Here are a few choices around the grounds that won't weigh you down and won't let you down.

Crabstick and cucumber salad, Food Area II

This is a sushi bar salad without the sushi. It combines cool creamy-tasting crabstick with marinated, thin-sliced cucumber, plus the cool crunch of green onions and the tiny pop of tobiko, the familiar fish roe.

turkey salad

The turkey giardiniera salad from DiMartino's famous Muffuletta's at Jazz Fest is a salad that satisfies.

Turkey giardiniera salad, Food Area I

When olive salad is around, good things tend to happen. This salad is another example. A mix of fresh greens is the bed over which goes piles of cool turkey, some shredded mozzarella and then scoops of olive salad, making this a salad that really satisfies.

crawfish.jpg

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - The crawfish roll from J&M Seafood, a Jazz Fest food item.

Crawfish salad roll, Grandstand

The Grandstand is where to find a little shade, a draft beer and the oyster bar. It’s also where J&M Seafood serves this crawfish roll. With a slightly sweet loaf and a heap of crawfish tails in a creamy, lightly-spicy dressing, it’s a bayou country answer to the New England lobster roll.

Jazz Feast! Ian McNulty on what’s new for Jazz Fest food and how it all shakes out _lowres

The shrimp remoulade po-boy at Food Area II at Jazz Fest.

Shrimp remoulade po-boy, Food Area II

This is another cool seafood sandwich, filled with shrimp under the sharp horseradish bite of the remoulade, and a layer of slaw added more crunch.

Couscous

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - Couscous with yogurt is a surprisingly satisfying, lighter dish from Gambian foods at Jazz Fest.

Couscous with yogurt, Congo Square

Unusual and easy to overlook, this dish African dish from Gambian Foods is cool, pleasingly sour, filling and restorative all at once.

bun.jpg

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - Vietnamese bun with cool rice noodles and grilled pork makes a lighter dish at Jazz Fest.

Bun (vermicelli noodle bowl), Heritage Square

The combination of cool rice noodles, grilled pork (or grilled shrimp, or fried tofu), fish sauce and crunchy vegetables makes Vietnamese bun a go to on hot days.

