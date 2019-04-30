Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home, some that are unique to Jazz Fest.
Each year I give an ever-evolving list of top picks based on many years eating around the Fair Grounds, and this time I’m helping you cut up this pie of festival food by category.
Light, cool Jazz Fest food
Sometimes a light, cool dish sounds perfect. Sometimes that also sounds like it'll leave you still hungry. Here are a few choices around the grounds that won't weigh you down and won't let you down.
Crabstick and cucumber salad, Food Area II
This is a sushi bar salad without the sushi. It combines cool creamy-tasting crabstick with marinated, thin-sliced cucumber, plus the cool crunch of green onions and the tiny pop of tobiko, the familiar fish roe.
Turkey giardiniera salad, Food Area I
When olive salad is around, good things tend to happen. This salad is another example. A mix of fresh greens is the bed over which goes piles of cool turkey, some shredded mozzarella and then scoops of olive salad, making this a salad that really satisfies.
Crawfish salad roll, Grandstand
The Grandstand is where to find a little shade, a draft beer and the oyster bar. It’s also where J&M Seafood serves this crawfish roll. With a slightly sweet loaf and a heap of crawfish tails in a creamy, lightly-spicy dressing, it’s a bayou country answer to the New England lobster roll.
Shrimp remoulade po-boy, Food Area II
This is another cool seafood sandwich, filled with shrimp under the sharp horseradish bite of the remoulade, and a layer of slaw added more crunch.
Couscous with yogurt, Congo Square
Unusual and easy to overlook, this dish African dish from Gambian Foods is cool, pleasingly sour, filling and restorative all at once.
Bun (vermicelli noodle bowl), Heritage Square
The combination of cool rice noodles, grilled pork (or grilled shrimp, or fried tofu), fish sauce and crunchy vegetables makes Vietnamese bun a go to on hot days.