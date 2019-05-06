Kelly Fields first made her name with exquisite, upscale desserts. Today, the New Orleans chef won a major culinary award for the bakery café she named for her grandmother, Willa Jean, and which is best known for a more homespun approach with biscuits, country bread and pastry.

Fields won the outstanding pastry chef award from the James Beard Foundation, bringing home a national accolade for a restaurant that mixes contemporary style and homey Southern flavor in downtown New Orleans.

Fields won the award at a gala ceremony now taking place in Chicago. Check back for updates as more award winners are announced tonight.

Fields was one of ten contenders from New Orleans in the running for this year's awards, which are closely watched in the hospitality industry and by dining aficionados.

Fields developed Willa Jean in 2015 with BRG Hospitality (then called the Besh Restaurant Group). The Charleston, South Carolina native started her career in New Orleans working for chef Susan Spicer. She went on to work in San Francisco and returned to New Orleans, where she was pastry chef at Restaurant August and became executive pastry chef for BRG Hospitality.

Since opening in the South Market District development, Willa Jean has become a hub of activity in a changing CBD, from locals having breakfast meetings to visitors starting the day with brunch.

While accepting the award, Fields praised the other nominees and acknowledged she hadn’t prepared a speech, assuming one of them would win. She thanked her crew back at Willa Jean.

“I really can’t do it without you, and that’s true,” Fields said.

The nominees for the awards were whittled down from a list of chefs, restaurants and bars submitted by the public during an open call last fall.

New Orleans has been well-represented in these awards in recent years.

Last year, New Orleans picked up two James Beard awards. The Freret Street cocktail lounge Cure won in 2018 and Nina Compton won the award for Best Chef, South for her restaurant Compere Lapin.

One James Beard award was already in hand for a New Orleanian when the event began. Local journalist Brett Anderson of the Times Picayune and NOLA.com won the Jonathan Gold Local Voice Award, a new award named for the late, influential Los Angeles food writer. The group‘s media awards were announced in April. Anderson has won two previous James Beard media awards.

