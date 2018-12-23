Metairie Road has long been a commercial strip, and restaurants have always been part of its mix of businesses. Recently, however, there has been a boom as new eateries emerge and others are transformed as new concepts. Here's a look at what's new since 2017 and what's ahead: 

Coming soon

A rendering shows plans for Fat Boy's Pizza, now taking shape at 2565 Metairie Road.

Fat Boy’s Pizza, 2565 Metairie Road: A casual eatery with huge pizza (30 inches across) and correspondingly large slices, slated to open in mid- to late January in a new building.

Ruby Slipper Café, 2700 Metairie Road: the fast-growing, New Orleans-based brunch brand will open in the spring in the former home of Café B, which closed Dec. 21 after seven years.

Ralph Brennan's cafe B opened in Old Metairie in 2011 as a spot for upscale casual dining.

CC’s Coffee, 701 Metairie Road: The outpost of the local coffee brand is relocating from a nearby address to a former Burger King location.

Question marks

The former Garden Gates building on Metairie Road has been proposed for a restaurant but remains idle in 2018.

Former Garden Gates, 2918 Metairie Road: The popular Harahan eatery Oak Oven has plans to open here, though issues with financing mean there is no projected start date.

The property at 3100 Metairie Road, once home to Barreca's Restaurant, sits idle in 2018.

Former Barreca’s, 3100 Metairie Road: Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts bought the longtime Italian restaurant in 2016 but has no plans set for the property.

New in 2018

Zocalo, 2051 Metairie Road: Chef Edgar Caro’s second Metairie Road restaurant (doors down from Brasa) opened in June in the longtime home of Vega Tapas Café with a regional Mexican menu.

Loft 18 is a entertainment destination with an indoor golf simulator and a restaurant and bar.

Loft 18, 3128 Metairie Road: The indoor golf simulator has its own restaurant and bar, like a modern 19th hole. Since opening in September, the local company behind it has announced expansion plans in Houston.

Shipley Do-nuts, the Houston-based brand, expanded to Old Metairie in 2018.

Shipley Do-nuts, 2561 Metairie Road: The first local outpost for the popular Houston-based chain opened in April in a new building.

Poke Loa, 701 Metairie Road: The third location for the local fast-casual chain for poke bowls opened in the Old Metairie Village shopping center in January.

The poke bowls at Poke Loa mix raw fish and other main ingredients with an array of toppings and sauces.

Main Squeeze Juice Co., 2561 Metairie Road: The latest juice bar from the New Orleans-based franchise company opened in September.

The inaugural Farmers Arts Metairie Market, a monthly market featuring local vendors, kicks off at Bayou Metairie Park in Old Metairie, La., Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Farmers Arts Metairie Market, 2216 Metairie Road: The neighborhood’s new outdoor market debuted in May and continues the third Tuesday of each month.

Other recent additions

Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty - Rock-n-Sake recently opened a new location on Metairie Road with a contemporary design and modern approach to sushi.

Rock-n-Sake, 2913 Metairie Road: The rocking Warehouse District sushi bar expanded to Old Metairie in 2017, redeveloping a onetime auto store.

Picanha steak is a classic South American cut served at Brasa Churrasqueria in Old Metairie.

Brasa, 2037 Metairie Road: A South American steakhouse from chef Edgar Caro opened in the former Chateau du Lac in 2017.

The muffuletta sandwich is the inspiration for the annual Muffuletta Festival, held by the deli Nor-Joe's in Old Metairie.

Nor-Joe Import Co., 505 Frisco Ave.: Though it has a long history, Nor-Joe nearly closed before a new operator bought and relaunched it in 2017. It now has an expanded deli menu for sandwiches and hosts the annual Muffuletta Fest each fall.

City Greens, 600 Metairie Road: The local fast-casual salad concept expanded with a strip mall location here in 2017.

NOLA Boils Café, 601 Metairie Road: The walk-up eatery inside Metry Café has since 2016 been serving a menu of seasonal boiled seafood, po-boys, turtle soup and even traditional escargots.

Patrons enjoy craft cocktails and beer at Martine’s Lounge.

Martine’s Lounge, 2347 Metairie Road: The longtime local watering hole was recast by new operators in 2014 and now hosts a changing roster of food pop-ups.

A beet-cured salmon sushi roll and downhome short ribs with grits share a table at CoNola in Old Metairie.

CoNola, 619 Pink St.: The former Sun Ray Grill became a unique combination of sushi bar and plate lunch cafe in 2014.

Blue Line Sandwich Co., 2023 Metairie Road: A modern neighborhood cafe and brunch spot opened late in 2014 in the former Great Wall Chinese restaurant.

Rolls n Bowls, 605 Metairie Road: A traditional Vietnamese noodle shop with a specialty in spring rolls arrived in this storefront spot in 2013.

Porter & Luke’s, 1517 Metairie Road: A slightly more modern take on the Creole-Italian neighborhood restaurant opened in 2013 in the former Zeke’s.

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

