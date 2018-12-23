Metairie Road has long been a commercial strip, and restaurants have always been part of its mix of businesses. Recently, however, there has been a boom as new eateries emerge and others are transformed as new concepts. Here's a look at what's new since 2017 and what's ahead:

Coming soon

Fat Boy’s Pizza, 2565 Metairie Road: A casual eatery with huge pizza (30 inches across) and correspondingly large slices, slated to open in mid- to late January in a new building.

Ruby Slipper Café, 2700 Metairie Road: the fast-growing, New Orleans-based brunch brand will open in the spring in the former home of Café B, which closed Dec. 21 after seven years.

CC’s Coffee, 701 Metairie Road: The outpost of the local coffee brand is relocating from a nearby address to a former Burger King location.

Question marks

Former Garden Gates, 2918 Metairie Road: The popular Harahan eatery Oak Oven has plans to open here, though issues with financing mean there is no projected start date.

Former Barreca’s, 3100 Metairie Road: Creole Cuisine Restaurant Concepts bought the longtime Italian restaurant in 2016 but has no plans set for the property.

New in 2018

Zocalo, 2051 Metairie Road: Chef Edgar Caro’s second Metairie Road restaurant (doors down from Brasa) opened in June in the longtime home of Vega Tapas Café with a regional Mexican menu.

Loft 18, 3128 Metairie Road: The indoor golf simulator has its own restaurant and bar, like a modern 19th hole. Since opening in September, the local company behind it has announced expansion plans in Houston.

Shipley Do-nuts, 2561 Metairie Road: The first local outpost for the popular Houston-based chain opened in April in a new building.

Poke Loa, 701 Metairie Road: The third location for the local fast-casual chain for poke bowls opened in the Old Metairie Village shopping center in January.

Main Squeeze Juice Co., 2561 Metairie Road: The latest juice bar from the New Orleans-based franchise company opened in September.

Farmers Arts Metairie Market, 2216 Metairie Road: The neighborhood’s new outdoor market debuted in May and continues the third Tuesday of each month.

Other recent additions

Rock-n-Sake, 2913 Metairie Road: The rocking Warehouse District sushi bar expanded to Old Metairie in 2017, redeveloping a onetime auto store.

Brasa, 2037 Metairie Road: A South American steakhouse from chef Edgar Caro opened in the former Chateau du Lac in 2017.

Nor-Joe Import Co., 505 Frisco Ave.: Though it has a long history, Nor-Joe nearly closed before a new operator bought and relaunched it in 2017. It now has an expanded deli menu for sandwiches and hosts the annual Muffuletta Fest each fall.

City Greens, 600 Metairie Road: The local fast-casual salad concept expanded with a strip mall location here in 2017.

NOLA Boils Café, 601 Metairie Road: The walk-up eatery inside Metry Café has since 2016 been serving a menu of seasonal boiled seafood, po-boys, turtle soup and even traditional escargots.

Martine’s Lounge, 2347 Metairie Road: The longtime local watering hole was recast by new operators in 2014 and now hosts a changing roster of food pop-ups.

CoNola, 619 Pink St.: The former Sun Ray Grill became a unique combination of sushi bar and plate lunch cafe in 2014.

Blue Line Sandwich Co., 2023 Metairie Road: A modern neighborhood cafe and brunch spot opened late in 2014 in the former Great Wall Chinese restaurant.

Rolls n Bowls, 605 Metairie Road: A traditional Vietnamese noodle shop with a specialty in spring rolls arrived in this storefront spot in 2013.

Porter & Luke’s, 1517 Metairie Road: A slightly more modern take on the Creole-Italian neighborhood restaurant opened in 2013 in the former Zeke’s.

