Staying out late is one way to do Jazz Fest, as shows and parties stretch the celebration into the wee hours. BreakFest, by contrast, proposes an early start, and a different way to ease into a big day.

BreakFest combines the spirit of a DIY music festival with a pop-up brunch, plus a little yoga accompanied by a string quartet and some morning brew, either coffee or beer.

On May 5, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., BreakFest returns to Second Line Brewing (433 N. Bernadotte St.), a microbrewery and taproom not far from the Fair Grounds.

The annual event was created by Andrew Duhon, a local singer/songwriter who produces heartfelt music also happens to have a penchant for puns. Thus was the breakfast fest of BreakFest born, and it has evolved from a backyard gathering to a popular first stop en route to the festival.

Visitors will find an array of breakfast food and beverages from local bakeries, cafes and producers, including Big Easy Bucha, Hey! Cafe, Monkey Monkey Coffee and Tea, Shake Sugary, The Station Coffee Shop & Bakery and Wayfare. Vegan foods are on the table too.

While sipping some brew (coffee or beer), BreakFesters can also kick back with the Sunday paper (the New Orleans Advocate is a sponsor).

Here’s the line up:

9 a.m.: yoga accompanied by Radio Bird (members of Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra)

10:15 a.m.: Andrew Duhon

11:30 a.m.: Mike Dillon, James Singleton & Aurora Nealand improv set

12:45 p.m.: Tif "Teddy" Lamson

2 p.m.: Katey Red's Beignet Bounce

BreakFest

May 5, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Second Line Brewing, 433 N. Bernadotte St

Tickets are $30. Get them through showsparker.com.

