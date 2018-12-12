La Thai, the Prytania Street restaurant known for its traditional Thai cooking and Louisiana-Southeast Asian fusion, will close Dec. 29.

The restaurant, in business at 4938 Prytania St. since 2008, serves Thai curries and noodle dishes next to house creations like the Thai-Coon, with shrimp and crawfish and fried eggplant, and pecan-crusted fish with lemon basil garlic butter.

The impending closure was first reported by nola.com. In a Facebook post today, proprietor Diana Chauvin-Galle explained the decision to her customers.

“I have mixed emotions about this change,” she wrote. “On one hand, I’m sad because I will miss seeing the faces of all the guests that made La Thai successful and popular. On the other hand, this will be a much desired break that will allow me to focus more on my two small children. If you have kids, you know how quickly time goes by.”

In an interview with the Advocate, Chauvin-Galle said she is working on a more casual restaurant idea for the future that will focus on Thai street food. It would be in a different location, and also be designed to accommodate more a family work-life balance, she said.

Meanwhile, she will lease the current La Thai property to new restaurant operators. She would not name them, but said they had experience with the Link Restaurant Group, chef Donald Link's local company.

“We own the building so we're lucky to be able to make a decision where I could spend time with family and develop this new concept,” Chauvin-Galle said.

La Thai opened at the corner of Prytania and Robert streets in 2008, taking over a space that had been home to Vaqueros in the decade preceding Hurricane Katrina. It later had a stint as a Felix’s Oyster Bar expansion.

As La Thai it was the next-generation continuation of a family restaurant business that went back to the Mai Tai, a tiny, 10-table restaurant in Gretna. Chauvin-Galle’s mother Pannee Varnishung first opened Mai Thai in 1978, and Chauvin-Galle herself grew up in the business. The family later opened Bangkok Cuisine in Mid-City (in the same complex that would also house the original Rock n Bowl). They eventually developed La Thai Cuisine in Old Metairie, where it was in business for 10 years until 2008. That same year, Chauvin-Galle put her own stamp on the restaurant, reopening it Uptown as La Thai.

The restaurant underwent a renovation in 2016, adding a lounge to focus on small plates and cocktails.

About her next plans, Chauvin-Galle said she is now looking for possible locations and refining the concept. She thinks New Orleans is hungry for a different take on Thai food.

"My mother introduced a lot of people here to Thai food back when she first opened," she said. "Now, I think the time is right for us to do something different."

La Thai

4938 Prytania St., 504-899-8886

