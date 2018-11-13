Gumbo is a dish that’s prized in New Orleans, one that evokes strong memories.

Naturally, that means it stirs strong opinions. It's a defining dish for New Orleans, yet it's so personal, and runs so deep in families, that there is no single definitive recipe behind it.

From the color of the roux to the particulars of seafood and meat within to the finer points of okra and filé, gumbo lovers have their preferences.

The Treme Creole Gumbo Festival returns this weekend as an annual showcase of different styles, served side by side around Louis Armstrong Park.

As if to underscore how wide the gumbo variations go, this year's festival brings 14 gumbos from 10 vendors, with some deciding to prepare two versions. Four of them are vegan gumbos, and one is specifically vegan and gluten free (see full menu below).

The annual event is one of the free neighborhood festivals put on through the year by the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Foundation, the nonprofit behind Jazz Fest. The two-day event fills Armstrong Park with people, food and a music stage featuring a roster of brass bands and other local players.

Food vendors on hand include Creole eateries with deep neighborhood roots, like Li'l Dizzy's Cafe and Dunbar's Creole Cuisine, and up-and-coming talent from the ranks of caterers, pop-ups and mobile food operators now making their names, like Cocoa & Cream Catering and LaDelyo's Creole Catering.

Brocato's (not the gelato parlor), Carmo, Cafe Dauphine, Loretta's Authentic Pralines, Miss Linda the Yakamein Lady and Palmer's Cuisine join them, serving gumbo and other dishes.

Treme Creole Gumbo Festival

When: Nov. 17 and 18, 11 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: Armstrong Park, 701 N. Rampart St., New Orleans

Free admission. Schedules at www.jazzandheritage.org/treme-gumbo.

