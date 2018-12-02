With the holidays upon us, the calendar is filling with unique food and drink events. Some are tuned to the season, others simply provide enticing destinations for those get-togethers we promise to make happen this time of year. Here’s a quick look ahead:

Latkes with a Twist - The Hanukkah favorite gets an affectionate revamp each year for this annual fundraiser from Jewish Children’s Regional Services. This time, Company Burger founder Adam Biderman is the event’s “latke master” and he’ll be making latke sliders. The fried potato cakes form the “bun” for Company Burger-style patties. Biderman will also present a traditional latke bar for the event.

This year’s Latkes with a Twist is Thursday (Dec. 6), beginning at 7 p.m. at the Press Street Station event space on the NOCCA campus in the Marigny (5 Press St). Open bar with specialty cocktails and live music is part of the night. Tickets are $30 in advance at jcrs.org or $35 at the door.

Mexican Christmas Tamale Dinner at Cochon - Tamales are a traditional holiday food in many families, and on Thursday (Dec. 6) they’ll be the centerpiece of a charitable dinner at Cochon (930 Tchoupitoulas St.). It’s the latest in a series of events benefiting the Link Stryjewski Foundation, and this one brings to town one of the top names in Mexican cooking in America today. Eddie Hernandez, of Taqueria del Sol in Atlanta and Tennessee, has been lauded for bridging Mexican and Southern foodways. His new cookbook, “Turnip Greens & Tortillas: A Mexican Chef Spices up the Southern Kitchen,” follows suit.

For the Cochon event, Hernandez will lead a family-style dinner with several types of tamales, salads, appetizers, desserts and drinks in this style (the "Eddie Palmer" cocktail is like an Arnold Palmer with tequila). The dinner begins at 6:30 p.m., tickets are $85. Call Cochon for reservations.

Taco Takeover at Cane & Table – This French Quarter cocktail destination is known for island-style flavors. But on Sunday (Dec. 9), chef Fredo Nogueira will turn over the kitchen at Cane & Table (1113 Decatur St., 504-581-1112) to his old friend from Chicago, chef Jonathan Zaragoza. His family’s restaurant Birrieria Zaragoza is acclaimed for its tradition Mexican cooking, which will be available at Cane & Table through the night.

Look for an a la carte menu of seafood cocktails, goat with consume, salsa and fresh tortillas and grilled and raw oysters. Online reservations at caneandtablenola.com are available in the dining room; courtyard seating is unreserved.

Boucherie's Last Hurrah at Carrollton – As reported here earlier, Boucherie is on the move, albeit a short one back to familiar turf. The modern Southern restaurant is relocating to its original home at 8115 Jeanette St., just around the corner. First though, chef Nathanial Zimet, James Denio and crew will hold one “last hurrah” dinner at the current space, 1506 S Carrollton Ave., on Sunday, Dec. 9. It will also double as the restaurant’s 10th anniversary.

The night begins at 6 p.m. with cocktails and oysters and continues at 7 p.m. with a four-course pre-fixe dinner of Boucherie favorites for $75. Boucherie is slated to reopen at Jeanette Street on Dec. 12. For reservations, call 504-862-5514 or email info@boucherie-nola.com.

