The National Fried Chicken Festival was built on the idea that its namesake bird has a universal appeal. After all, fried chicken has forged a well-crusted path through many different communities, cuisines and family traditions.

But the menu of fried chicken offered by the 30-plus vendors at this year’s event includes some renditions that seem to come from another world, or perhaps colliding worlds.

National Fried Chicken Festival When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Where: Woldenberg Park Free admission, VIP tickets available, see schedules at friedchickenfestival.com

Around the festival booths, fried chicken will be stuffed into beignets, pitas, tortillas and doughnuts. It will be drizzled with syrup or spiked with fiery spice. There will be fried green tea chicken, fried chicken skins and even vegan “chicken.”

Right alongside all this fowl from left field, other vendors will stick to their guns, serving up tried-and-true family recipes for chicken that would be at home at a church picnic.

The National Fried Chicken Festival is in its third year, and returns to Woldenberg Riverfront Park by the French Quarter for two days (Sept. 22-23). The festival has live music, DJs and cooking demonstrations.

The main event is the chicken (see full menu below). Rather than any one blockbuster brand, the festival relies on the sum of many creative parts. Most vendors are small, independent restaurants, takeout joints, caterers and roving food trucks.

Most are from the New Orleans area, with a sampling of others representing different regional styles. They are all competing for festival awards: “best fried chicken” and “best use of chicken in a dish.”

Their variety is in sync with the spirit of the event. The idea of a fried chicken festival draws a crowd, the different dishes keep that crowd circulating between the booths, sampling and comparing the different creations.

With this broad-based appeal, the National Fried Chicken Festival has been helpful in introducing lesser-known players in the local food world to a bigger audience.

One of those this year is Theaudric Davis, a New Orleans-based private chef and caterer who runs Theaudric’s Real Clever Cuisine. At the fest, he’ll serve fried green tea chicken, a traditional fried chicken with matcha and turmeric in the seasoning.

“It’s about taking nostalgic dishes and not deviating from the flavor profile, but giving it a different edge,” Davis said. “That green tea is a natural gateway to your taste buds.”

For further perspective on his approach, Davis will also serve green tea gumbo, with matcha taking the place of filé, and “Lamborghini rice,” a lamb boudin dirty rice.

For other vendors, however, a slot at the Fried Chicken Festival — and the prospect of winning festival bragging rights for frying the best — dictates a more traditional route.

Ma Momma’s House Of Cornbread, a New Orleans East restaurant, this year will serve its “golden naked chicken,” a seasoned, but not battered, recipe devised especially for events.

“It’s similar to our family recipes, but we don’t even serve this type in the restaurant,” said Nicole Mackie, part of the family behind Ma Momma’s House of Cornbread. “We want something you can only get at the festivals.”

About a third of this year’s vendors will offer their take on traditional fried chicken — that is, chicken on the bone, served in multi-piece orders of white or dark meat.

That includes the defending champion of the festival’s best fried chicken title — the Original Fiorella’s Café. This Gentilly eatery is also undefeated, having won in the event’s 2016 inaugural edition as well.

There are more out-of-town challengers this year, including Max’s Wine Dive from Austin and Eugene’s Hot Chicken from Birmingham. Gus’s Fried Chicken, a popular Memphis-based chain, is back for a second year.

Eight vendors have wings on their festival menus, from the chipotle at Bayou Hot Wings to the custom “Wazzum” sauce at We Dat’s (a combo of Buffalo and lemon pepper).

Five have fried chicken sandwiches in store, and four will bring some riff on chicken and waffles to the festival.

From there, fried chicken is chopped into gyros and quesadillas (by Pollo, a Louisville eatery); made into a doughnut sandwich (by Frenchmen Grocery & Deli); paired with churros (the long Mexican doughnuts) under a maple drizzle (Felipe’s Taqueria); scattered over étouffée fries (Diva Dawg food truck); and topped with bacon and sugar over bacon-stuffed waffle wedges (Belle’s Diner).

Atlas Monroe, a vegan food purveyor from California's South Bay area, will serve its “vegan Cajun Southern fried chicken,” a meatless meal made from wheat.

Across the spectrum, two vendors are serving chicken cracklin’. That includes Sweet Legacy, a New Orleans-based caterer, and Fatty’s Cracklin’s, a vendor from Woodville, Mississippi, well-known locally for its annual booth at the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival.

Fatty's doesn't cook at many other events outside Jazz Fest these days, but operator Jason Lees said there was something about a fried chicken festival that spoke to him, and also informed his menu decisions.

“There's going to be a lot of people with great chicken recipes out there,” said Lees. “I wanted to be there, but I knew I had to do something different.”

