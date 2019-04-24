Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home, some that are unique to Jazz Fest.

+18 Coming to Jazz Fest? Everything to know about this celebration of all things New Orleans When the Fair Grounds gates open Friday morning, the 2018 New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will commence its celebration of an especiall…

Each year I give an ever-evolving list of top picks based on many years eating around the Fair Grounds, and this time I’m helping you cut up this pie of festival food by category.

We start with po-boys.

Cochon de Lait po-boy (Food Area 1): Smoky pork, the creamy crunch of slaw, packed together into a crisp-crusted pistolette. This is Louisiana barbecue.

Vaucresson hot sausage po-boy (Food Area 1): The spicy, pork and beef link from this generations-old sausage maker provides an important base ingredient for many Creole gumbo is around town. You get one all to yourself in this classic po-boy.

Soft shell crab po-boy (Food Area 2): In other cultures they might look askance at such a gnarly, leggy thing wedged into a loaf. But we know that a whole fried soft shell crab is one of the gifts of southeast Louisiana’s robust seafood heritage. Casually chowing down on these while strolling between Jazz Fest stages is one of the joys of living.

Roast beef po-boy (Food Area 1): Few New Orleans dishes inspire as fierce a debate as roast beef po-boys, with connoisseurs comparing texture, cut and degrees of sloppiness (a compliment in this context). DiMartino's is best known for the muffuletta is serves at its three West Bank locations (and also at Jazz Fest), but it fields a roast beef that achieves the golden mean with thin sheets of beef soaked in a peppery gravy that seeps into the airy crumb of the traditional po-boy loaf.

Merguez po-boy (Food Area 2): The handmade, spiced lamb sausage brings North African flavor; the French bread pistolette gives it a po-boy profile. The squirt bottle of thick, spicy harissa pepper sauce gives earthy heat.

+5 New Orleans Jazz Fest food picks: knife, fork, spoon A lot of Jazz Fest food is drawn straight from Louisiana tradition, and that means deeply-flavored, home-style dishes. This is not your typica…

+3 New Orleans Jazz Fest food picks: sleeper hits Jazz Fest is teeming with flavors - some from classic Louisiana tradition, some from more recent immigrant communities to call this place home…