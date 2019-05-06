Among New Orleans sushi lovers, Kazuyuki “Kaz” Ishikawa has built a dedicated clientele, and they've sought out his particular approach from the Shogun sushi bar to his own pop-ups. Now chef Kaz, as he’s known, is building his own restaurant around omakase dining.

Nagomi is now taking shape in the Bywater at 3214 Burgundy St. It is scheduled to open in July.

The chef is developing it with his long time sushi partner Eli Ramos.

Nagomi will be tiny, starting out with just a 12-seat sushi bar. This scale is the key to the experience chef Kaz has in mind at Nagomi.

“I want to blow up people’s idea of an omakase,” he said.

Omakase is a traditional style often compared to a chef’s tasting menu, only there is no menu. The term translates from Japanese as “I leave it up to you,” meaning the chef directs the courses.

As the style has caught on in the U.S., it is often characterized as a high-end indulgence, and a showcase for the sushi chef to make a statement.

Nagomi will be different, however. Chef Kaz said his omakase is a dialogue between chef and customer.

“When you say omakase, people expect the chef’s decisions, but that is not my omakase,” he said. “It’s what you create with the customer, with the customer’s tastes and styles and preferences.”

Small scale is the key. Nagomi will have two seatings per night. It will be a two-man operation, with chef Kaz and Ramos running the show together. They want their version of omakase to be more approachable, with prices starting around $45 for dinner, with options to expand the meal from there. In Japanese, Nagomi means "relaxed" or "chill."

“When omakase is expensive, it is something you might do once a year,” said chef Kaz. “We want people to come here and become regulars. One night they might say I want traditional (sushi), tomorrow it’s fusion. I want to do whatever my customer wants, and when it’s small like this we can do it.”

That is the approach that won chef Kaz a following in New Orleans, and that opened the door for he and Ramos to develop Nagomi.

The chef is a Tokyo native who learned his skills on the job. He moved to Los Angeles in 1995 and was working at the Beverly Hills restaurant Boss Sushi when he was recruited by the owners of Shogun to move to New Orleans and join their Metairie restaurant.

At Shogun, he essentially turned one corner of the long sushi bar into his own ad hoc omakase parlor. It was common for customers in the know to wait for seats at his section, even when other areas of the sushi bar were available.

It was at Shogun that he teamed up with Ramos. Serving as full time waiter and part time impresario for the chef, he guided newcomers through the nuances of the style.

Chef Kaz would send out dishes as simple as salmon wrapped around shiso leaves and ginger, belted in place with ribbons of kelp, or as decadent as sweet scallops paired with foie gras under loops of balsamic vinegar.

Iridescent pink slices of skipjack would get pungent dabs of miso under a gleam of olive oil and cured red snapper might be served within a ball of rice like a dumpling.

Chef Kaz and Ramos struck up a partnership, and since leaving Shogun in 2016 they have been fielding pop-ups, catering gigs and private events.

Some of these have been held at Ohm Lounge in the Warehouse District. Billy Blatty, the proprietor of Ohm Lounge and the adjacent Barcadia (and a partner in the new Sofia), was sufficiently impressed to help them find their own spot.

Nagomi’s location is between the neighborhood bar Bud Rip’s and the still-empty former home of Maurepas Foods, and across from the restaurant Suis Generis. It was most recently a video game arcade, Sea Cave, which relocated to 3000 St. Claude Ave.

It’s in a neighborhood where other unconventional restaurants have found fertile ground, like N7, a wine bar and patio with a Japanese-influenced French menu, and Saint-Germain, a 16-seat tasting menu bistro attached to a wine bar.

Blatty said he is handling back end business development for Nagomi while Kaz and Ramos will run the restaurant.

“I just think Kaz is an amazing talent,” said Blatty. “He really cares about what he does. He puts a lot of pride into it and builds these relationships with his customers.”

Nagomi

3214 Burgundy St.

Projected opening: July 2019

