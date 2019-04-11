5908 Magazine St., (504) 509-6550

The courtyard setting at this intimate Uptown restaurant can transport you to a piazza, while chef Nick Lama’s menu can show you both the foundations of Sicilian cooking and the creative potential of contemporary Italian cuisine. This comes through with a blend of homey flavors — the meatballs, the many house-made pastas — and standards reworked in distinctive ways, like the octopus, the carpaccio, the artful cioppino. The key factor uniting it all is the way Avo makes a stylish, ambitious restaurant still feel personal and familial. Dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$$

2625 Florida St., Mandeville, (985) 778-2550

A small, family-run restaurant tucked into a strip mall would be a safe bet for Creole Italian cooking. But Leonardo’s is much more about the Sicilian source material. Pasta dishes are kept simple and executed beautifully, especially the tortellini and the spaghetti with clams. Specials tend toward the hearty and rustic, like the beef short rib. The one-size pizzas could be the best on the north shore. No wonder the little dining room fills up early and stays bustling. Lunch and dinner Mon.-Sat. $$

4445 W. Metairie Ave., Metairie, (504) 533-9998

1838 Napoleon Ave., (504) 895-4877

With more than a century of history, Pascal’s Manale has many signature dishes and even more stories to its name. It also has the definitive New Orleans oyster bar. It’s a stand-up oyster bar, an arrangement that rivets the focus on the pleasure of the oyster and spreads a social bonhomie. Everything about this restaurant is old school — the paneled cocktail lounge lined with nostalgic photos, the twists of red and green neon trimming the exterior, the Creole Italian set pieces on the menu of red sauce, pasta, seafood and steaks. Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Mon.-Sat. $$$$