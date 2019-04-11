1565 Tulane Ave., (504) 368-9846

Pho Tau Bay taught many of us what Vietnamese food was all about. These days, the same family runs their noodle shop as a counter service spot on the edge of downtown, ideal for quick lunches when you need a restorative dose of soup and a clutch of spring rolls. In the depth of the broths, the neatly composed platters of rice noodle cakes, the house specialty wonton soup and so many other markers of taste, this pho shop pushes the same buttons as the original. Lunch and early dinner (till 7 p.m.), Mon.-Fri. $$

1705 Lafayette St., Gretna, (504) 361-8008

Chef Maria Vu’s kitchen marries the staples of a dedicated pho parlor to a deep, intricate roster of specialty dishes that always gives something new. Southeast Asian curried goat or stir-fried rabbit with cashews and herbs duel for space on my table with Korean-style short ribs, shrimp paste grilled on sugar cane skewers and garlic-crusted wings. The dining room is casual as a dining hall, which may help explain why so many different people feel at home here. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, Wed.-Mon. $$