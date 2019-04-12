The next restaurant from chef Donald Link's company has an opening date set for next Saturday, April 20.

Gianna draws its inspiration from Italian cooking, serving flavors drawn from the experiences its chefs shared traveling around Italy. The new restaurant will begin by servign lunch and dinner daily. Reservations are not yet being accepted.

The new restaurant has taken shape in a grandly-conceived new building at the corner of Magazine and Girod streets called the Kalorama. This five-story, block-long building, with a mix of condos and retail, is part of a wave of new development now reshaping downtown New Orleans.

Gianna's kitchen is led by Rebecca Wilcomb, who was previously cuisine of Herbsaint. She is executive chef at Gianna and a partner in the new restaurant. Gianna is named for her grandmother, Giannina, who lives in Italy, in the Veneto region.

"She taught me how to cook but also how to eat," Wilcomb said in an earlier interview about the project. "I want people to have experiences here the way I've experienced food in Italy."

Heather Lolley, the company’s long time operations manager, is also a partner in Gianna, as is Ryan Prewitt, chef and partner in Peche Seafood Grill.

The restaurant has a large horseshoe-shaped bar and a layout intended to flow easily between dining areas. It has an open kitchen, with a wood-burning oven and a pasta making station visible from the dining room. It will have outdoor seating under the broad overhang over the gallery above.

"It will be really simple, fresh food, driven by the ingredients," said Link, comparing the aim here to food from the Italian countryside.

The building is being developed by William B. Reily IV, scion of a family food business, on the site that was once a company garage and a weekly home to the Crescent City Farmers Market (which relocated a few blocks away).

It’s the first new restaurant in New Orleans for Link’s group since opening Peche in 2013 just a block down Magazine Street. In addition to Herbsaint and Peche, the company includes Cochon, Butcher, the event space Calcasieu and La Boulangerie, the longtime Uptown bakery and cafe the company bought in 2015.

In New Orleans, the Link group and its chefs have been magnets for high-profile accolades, especially from the James Beard Foundation.

Link won that group's regional honor for Best Chef: South, in 2007. Stephen Stryjewski, his co-chef at Cochon and partner in the company, won the same regional best chef award in 2011.

In 2014, Link’s group hit a double when his Peche Seafood Grill won the award for best new restaurant, and its co-chef, Ryan Prewitt, won Best Chef: South, an award he shared with Sue Zemanick, then the chef of the Uptown restaurant Gautreau’s. Wilcomb won the group’s regional Best Chef: South award in 2017.

Gianna

700 Magazine St., slated to open April 20, 2019

Lunch and dinner daily