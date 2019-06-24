Leah Chase’s Gumbo Z’Herbes
Traditionally, the famous green gumbo must have an odd number of greens. You may substitute others for those listed. On the Dooky Chase menu for Holy Thursday, Mrs. Chase recalled the old days when they picked a peppery edible grass on the neutral grounds for the gumbo. She always said you would make a new friend in the coming year for every green in the pot: “And you hope one of them is rich!” she told Southern Living when they printed the recipe. Makes 8 to 10 servings.
1 bunch mustard greens
1 bunch collard greens
1 bunch turnip greens
1 bunch watercress
1 bunch beet tops
1 bunch carrot tops
1 bunch spinach
½ head lettuce
½ head cabbage
2 onions, chopped, about 3 cups
4 cloves garlic, crushed, chopped
5 tablespoons flour
1 pound smoked sausage
1 pound smoked ham
1 pound brisket, cubed
1 pound stew meat
1 pound hot sausage (chaurice)
1 teaspoon thyme leaves
1 teaspoon cayenne
1 teaspoon file powder
Steamed rice for serving
1. Clean greens under cold running water, making sure to pick out bad leaves and rinse away any grit. Chop greens coarsely and put in a 12-quart stockpot with onions and garlic. Cover with about 1-1/2 gallons water. Bring mixture to a boil, reduce to simmer, and cook 30 minutes. Strain greens. Reserve greens and liquid.
2. Cut all meats except chaurice into bite-size pieces, about 1 inch, and put in 12-quart stockpot with 2 cups reserved liquid. Steam over high heat 15 minutes.
3. Meanwhile, cut chaurice into bite-size pieces and place in a skillet over high heat to render, about 10 minutes. Remove chaurice, keeping grease in the skillet. Set aside.
4. Blend greens in a food processor until pureed.
5. Heat skillet of chaurice drippings over high heat and add flour. Cook roux until flour is cooked, about 5 minutes (does not have to brown). Pour roux over meat mixture in stockpot and stir to combine. Add pureed greens and 2 quarts reserved liquid. Simmer over low heat 20 minutes.
6. Add chaurice, thyme and cayenne. Stir well. Season and simmer 40 minutes. Stir in file powder and remove from heat.
Serve over steamed rice.