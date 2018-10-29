grasshopper

The grasshopper cocktail was created in 1918 at Tujague's Restaurant, which marks the drink's 100th birthday in November.

 Advocate staff photo by Ian McNulty

Creamy, minty, green, the grasshopper is an oddity in the modern cocktail world, where bitter amaro, smoky mezcal and fresh ingredients now hold more sway.

But the grasshopper has pedigree. It has New Orleans roots. And this week it has a 100th birthday celebration coming up.

Tujague’s, the city’s second-oldest restaurant, is credited with creating the grasshopper in 1918.

On Friday, Nov. 2, the storied stand-up bar at the restaurant hosts a special happy hour in its honor, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

+1 
no.ian.tujagues_ST_24

The bar at Tujague's Restaurant in New Orleans in a French Quarter classic.

According to “Tujague’s Cookbook,” by Poppy Tooker, the cocktail was invented in 1918 by Tujague’s proprietor at the time, Philibert Guichet, who entered it in a cocktail competition in New York. It placed second, but found a permanent home at the Tujague’s bar.

Traditionally made with a blend of white and dark crème de cacao, green and white crème de menthe, brandy and whipping cream, it’s a shaken cocktail served in a champagne flute.

In November, Tujague’s customers who post social media photos of their grasshopper with the restaurant and spirits maker Bols tagged up in the post get their grasshopper for half price.

Tujague’s Restaurant

823 Decatur St., 504-525-8676

Follow Ian McNulty on Twitter, @IanMcNultyNOLA.

View comments