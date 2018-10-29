Creamy, minty, green, the grasshopper is an oddity in the modern cocktail world, where bitter amaro, smoky mezcal and fresh ingredients now hold more sway.

But the grasshopper has pedigree. It has New Orleans roots. And this week it has a 100th birthday celebration coming up.

Tujague’s, the city’s second-oldest restaurant, is credited with creating the grasshopper in 1918.

On Friday, Nov. 2, the storied stand-up bar at the restaurant hosts a special happy hour in its honor, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.

According to “Tujague’s Cookbook,” by Poppy Tooker, the cocktail was invented in 1918 by Tujague’s proprietor at the time, Philibert Guichet, who entered it in a cocktail competition in New York. It placed second, but found a permanent home at the Tujague’s bar.

Traditionally made with a blend of white and dark crème de cacao, green and white crème de menthe, brandy and whipping cream, it’s a shaken cocktail served in a champagne flute.

In November, Tujague’s customers who post social media photos of their grasshopper with the restaurant and spirits maker Bols tagged up in the post get their grasshopper for half price.

Tujague’s Restaurant

823 Decatur St., 504-525-8676

+44 How does a restaurant last 100 years? At French Quarter classic Arnaud’s the answer is evolving When Arnaud’s was closed for heavy renovations back in the late 1970s, a cadre of regulars were issued their own keys to its Richelieu Bar. Th…

+21 At Longway Tavern, pondering past, present and authenticity in the French Quarter Longway Tavern opened on Toulouse Street in the French Quarter in May. That’s barely enough time to get a few scrapes on the varnish. But stil…