A family that has been serving Creole soul flavors for many years around New Orleans now has a new restaurant in the works in the CBD.

Sassafras Restaurant will open a second location at 201 Baronne St., as part of the Wyndam Garden Baronne Plaza hotel. It is slated to open in September, said Corey Duckworth, who runs the family business with his mother Sandra.

The new restaurant will share the same menu fundamentals with the Sassafras location in Gentilly, which is part of a development near the UNO Lakefront Arena.

Duckworth predicts the area will dictate some changes to the approach for this new Sassafras. It will have a full bar, for instance, and will expand its Sunday brunch to Saturday as well.

“I’m really excited about being downtown, in the heart of New Orleans,” said Duckworth. “It’s a pinnacle for us. Coming from humble beginnings to having a place downtown means a lot to the family.”

While it has some modern updates, the menu at Sassafras is anchored by dishes deeply rooted in New Orleans neighborhoods and local families, specifically through the black Creole tradition.

Some signatures are stuffed bell peppers with baked macaroni, smothered okra and shrimp, baked redfish and seafood pasta. The file gumbo is loaded with seafood and hot sausage, among other meats (it’s served with rice or, in a somewhat more country style, potato salad).

The family’s restaurant history goes back to Ora Mae's Creole Cafe, a cafeteria-style eatery in the (now long gone) Lake Forest Plaza Mall. Developed in a former Picadilly Cafeteria location, it was a homegrown venture named for Duckworth’s grandmother.

In 2004, the Duckworths opened the original Sassafras on Bullard Avenue in New Orleans East. While flooding after Hurricane Katrina did in that location, the restaurant later reopened a mile away inside a motel on Read Boulevard. It relocated to Gentilly in 2011.

The restaurant is taking shape in a part of the CBD that has seen much change and redevelopment of late, with new hotels opening in long-empty buildings, the debut of the Pythian Building apartments, with its related Pythian Market food hall, and more eateries.

Sassafras Restaurant

201 Baronne St., projected to open September 2018

2501 Leon C. Simon Blvd., 504-288-3939

+12 New food hall Pythian Market is key to reviving a once-famous New Orleans address The Pythian Building rises to nine ornate stories, has a history reaching back 110 years and was once heralded as a beacon of black achievemen…

+12 At the new Neyow's in Mid-City, the same Creole flavor, a bigger gumbo pot When Neyow's Creole Café relocated to its new address last weekend it was a short trip but a big move.