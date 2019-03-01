One special vehicle set to roll with tonight’s Carnival parades in New Orleans is sure to draw police attention.

It’s a food truck deployed to help feed officers during long shifts patrolling the parade route, and this time it will be dishing out hot meals.

For years, the nonprofit New Orleans Police & Justice Foundation has coordinated a food truck effort. Keep your eyes peeled during a parade and you may see a panel truck or van cruising with the processions, stopping to dispense bagged lunches, sandwiches and snacks. Their arrival is eagerly anticipated by officers, who are typically unable to leave their posts for meals during the long haul of Carnival parades.

Tonight’s plan is different, because for the first time the foundation is sending out an actual mobile food vendor. The food truck Déjà Vu will serve free jerk chicken, hamburgers and turkey burgers to the officers.

“We’ve always wanted to provide something more substantial to the men and women out there working the route, and this year we were finally able to it,” said Melanie Talia, CEO of the Police & Justice Foundation.

Though the food truck will only roll Friday, she said if the idea proves popular the foundation will try to deploy it more frequently in future Carnival seasons.

The truck is part of the Déjà Vu Food Park (1681 Religious St.), a cluster of changing food trucks in the Lower Garden District. Ross Baudy, co-founder of the park, said he was eager to help support local law enforcement.

The mobile food upgrade was supported by the Krewe of Hermes, which rolls Uptown tonight. The krewe’s charitable arm, Hermes Beyond the Parade Foundation, was lead sponsor for the truck, Talia said.

“There would be no purple, green and gold without the blue and this krewe absolutely gets it and stepped up to help,” she said.

The overall effort to keep police fed along the parade route is a community-wide effort.

The Police and Justice Foundation uses its “Adopt-a-Cop” program to help fund meals, soliciting donations from the public and businesses through its web site. It also turns to a network of supporters in the New Orleans hospitality industry. Most are hotels and restaurants, and Talia said they prefer to keep their contributions anonymous.

Donations of 500 to 1,000 servings at a time are typical for these contributions, Talia said, and coordination begins months in advance.

While the Déjà Vu truck rolls just for cops tonight, the Déjà Vu Food Park will be open for the public as usual.