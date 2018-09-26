Among the clusters of huge construction projects remaking downtown New Orleans, Pressed has been a small addition that seemed to make a difference. It's a cafe serving healthy salads, pressed sandwiches and a daily dose of optimism. Your lunch comes with motivational and inspiration messages printed on the boxes and slips, and the couple behind the counter always seem to beam good vibes.

That couple, Lesley and Artis Turner, are now closing Pressed, and they've set Oct. 12 as its last day.

Instead of hanging it up, however, the Turners are going back to an earlier venture. Their food truck, dubbed Dirty Dishes, will begin hitting the streets again this fall, Lesley Turner said.

"We got a taste of the brick and mortar life, and we prefer the simplicity of the food truck," she said.

Pressed opened in May 2017 along Lee Circle - or former-Lee Circle, as it's sometimes known since its namesake statue was removed last year. The cafe is in the Center for Philanthropy, the newly built headquarters for the Greater New Orleans Foundation.

The Turners, both New Orleans natives, got their start in the food business with the Dirty Dishes food truck. In this case, “dirty” is definitely a term of endearment, an expression of deep-down flavor (one signature dish was a garlic butter waffle topped with pulled pork and bacon). They later had a stint as vendors at the St. Roch Market food hall.

Pressed was geared toward lighter, healthier meals, though with some indulgences readily at hand, too. And of course they came with those upbeat quotes to ponder between bites.

"One day or day one?" an early example here read. "You decide"

Pressed

919 St. Charles Ave., 504-400-8115

Breakfast and lunch Mon.-Fri.; slated to close Oct. 12, 2018

Review: Pressed on St. Charles Avenue Panini, or pressed sandwiches, are a lunchtime staple. The sandwiches, featuring thick, crusty white bread pressed on the grill, had their hey…

+7 Barbecue spot, take-out chicken joint win top awards at Fried Chicken Festival There were contenders from eight states and flavors inspired by traditions from around the globe at the National Fried Chicken Festival last w…