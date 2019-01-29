From hushed business lunches to its rollicking parties on Saints game days, Allegro Bistro has served two different sides of New Orleans life since opening in 1992. On Wednesday, however, the CBD restaurant will hold its final happy hour and shut down for good.

The restaurant, located in the ground floor of the Energy Centre office tower, will close after service on (Jan. 30), confirmed co-owner Ronald Wilemon. The final happy hour is 4 to 7 p.m.

The restaurant’s lease was up, explained Wilemon, and when negotiations stalled he and his partner decided it was time to call it a career and close. A representative for the building said no new tenant has yet been confirmed for the space.

Allegro Bistro has been known for its business casual mix of sandwiches, salads and entrees, for its afternoon happy hour and for an Art Deco design around its window-lined dining room.

The vibe would changed radically on Saints game days, however, feeling like something between a tailgate and a block party, with grills and bars and a DJ station arrayed across its patio on the Lafayette Street pedestrian mall.

That tradition began right from Allegro’s start, back in 1992 when Bobby Herbert was the Saints quarterback and Jim Mora was the head coach. It continued through the NFC Championship game on Jan. 20, with fans dressed in black and gold doing their best “Choppa style” dance en route to the Dome.

“It was always something, just a parade of people passing by here and stopping to party,” said Wilemon. “Sometimes we’d have people come by during the week and say ‘you serve lunch too?’ All they knew us for was the Saints games.”

Wilemon was cooking at Christian’s Restaurant in Mid-City when a group of prospective business partners approached him to open Allegro Bistro. The restaurant space, previously called Isadora, had been vacant for about a year, he recalls.

The Oil Bust of the mid-1980s had taken a grievous toll on the CBD but Wilemon and his partners wagered that a new restaurant catering to downtown weekday business lunches would stand out.

Today, downtown New Orleans is booming with new development, including many restaurants and residential projects.

“It’s changing around here, it’s a neighborhood now,” he said. “I think some young blood could come in here and do something more with, but the restaurant really needs a revamp.”

Wilemon said he will miss the rhythm of his restaurant, which was practically an extension of the office for some patrons.

“We have many people who come here three times a week,” he said. “Half of the job is going around and talking with people."

Allegro Bistro

1100 Poydras St., 504-582-2350

Closes Jan. 30