As the partial government shutdown stretches on, and the consequences for unpaid federal workers and service members grow more dire, the offers of free meals from New Orleans-area restaurants grows.

Emeril Lagasse is the latest to pledge support.

Beginning Monday (Jan. 28), the chef's French Quarter restaurant NOLA (534 St. Louis St.) will begin offering free "grab-and-go" hot meals from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Like other offers around town, federal employees should show their employment ID.

Local brunch brand the Ruby Slipper Café started offering free meals to federal workers impacted by the shutdown early in January at its 10 locations. The tally of comped meals was over 5,500 by this week.

Other, much smaller eateries have also pledged support, including the Middle Eastern mom-and-pop Shahrazad Cafe (4739 Magazine St.), which last week began offering free meals.

+4 As shutdown drags, more New Orleans restaurants offer free meals for federal workers Federal workers still going unpaid as the partial government shutdown persists have a few more offers for free meals on the table in New Orlea…

Mimi's in the Marigny (2601 Royal St.), the bar and tapas spot, is offering unpaid federal workers two of its "trust me" tapas (which are changing specials) and two drinks (which some could undoubtedly use at this point too).

Another offer on the table comes from Mawi Tortillerias (5050 W. Esplanade Ave.), a tortilla maker and Latin grocery in Metairie which is giving away packs of fresh tortillas.

The shutdown began in late December after a spending bill stalled over funding for the wall President Trump wants to build across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Lagasse is the most high-profile name to join the grassroots support effort as workers have now gone unpaid for five weeks.

Elsewhere, the high-profile chef José Andrés, known for his disaster relief food programs in the wake of recent disasters, has been giving away free sandwiches to federal workers at his Washington, D.C. restaurants since the shutdown began. He'd made a similar offer during the much-shorter federal government shutdown in 2013.

Closer to home, the city’s tourism board, New Orleans & Co., started its own food drive for federal workers this week, as the Gambit' Kevin Allman first reported. The group is collecting nonperishable food at its headquarters at 2020 St. Charles Ave. on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until the shutdown ends.

Spouses of Coast Guard service members have set up their own food pantry near the Naval Air Station in Belle Chasse to ease families' burdens.

As the shutdown continues, the economic situation for unpaid federal workers is creating a possible hunger crisis, WWL TV reported today. The local hunger relief agency Second Harvest Food Bank is advising federal workers in need to call its helpline at 1-855-392-9338.