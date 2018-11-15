A massive renovation has been underway since mid-summer on the small Mid-City shotgun where chef Sue Zemanick plans to open her first restaurant of her own. As the pieces come together, she's now revealed the restaurant's name and shed more light on its approach and its projected opening.

Zasu is now slated to open in December at 127 N. Carrollton Ave., the cottage-sized space that was previously home to the modern American bistro Rue 127.

Zemanick explained that Zasu is derived from zasa, a Slovak term for "once again." She picked it in tribute to her Czech family heritage. In a statement, she wrote that Zasu's culinary aim is to "explore new ways to inspire traditional favorites by allowing fresh ingredients to speak for themselves."

“My goal is to offer delicious seafood and vegetable ingredients with really vibrant flavor profiles so that people can live healthy without sacrificing taste and flavor,” she said. “I love to eat and how I eat is such an integral part of my every day, including how I take care of my family and how I run a kitchen. I want everyone who comes and eats at Zasu to leave with satisfied stomachs and the ability to get out there and thrive.”

Zemanick earned a following and a clutch of culinary accolades for her work at Gautreau’s, the modern Uptown institution she left in 2016 after more than a decade in its kitchen.

The address was known as Rue 127 for eight years before chef Ray Gruezke closed it last spring (he's been busy running Frey Smoked Meat Co. just around the corner). Rue 127 was always noted and usually praised for its cozy ambience, with the feel of a neighborhood find.

The ongoing renovation of the snug space has been top to bottom (even the front door was relocated). Zemanick said the end result will be a high-aiming restaurant for top notch food and service that's welcoming to all.

It will open in a Mid-City neighborhood known for timeless New Orleans eateries and much newer, more modern concepts.

“The Mid-City food scene has really taken off and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Zemanick said. “Everywhere you look there are so many good options, from classic New Orleans institutions to up and coming chefs forging a new path. I’m in good company and I’m thrilled to serve the Mid-City community.”

While this will be Zemanick‘s first restaurant on her own, she comes to the project with a long track record in New Orleans cuisine.

Her name was in perennial rotation as a James Beard Award nominee before winning the group’s award for Best Chef: South in 2014, an honor she shared with chef Ryan Prewitt of Peche Seafood Grill that year in a rare tie.

In 2008, Food & Wine magazine named her to its annual list of the best new chefs in America.

During her Gautreau’s tenure she appeared on two seasons of the Bravo cooking series “Top Chef Masters” and even reigned as the illustrious Honorary Muse for the Krewe of Muses in 2015 (and she also was monarch of the Krewe of Lafcadio, the small but devoted culinary-themed marching krewe.).

Zemanick came to New Orleans from her native Pennsylvania in 2003 where she began cooking at Commander’s Palace. She later moved to Gautreau’s and was appointed executive chef in the summer of 2005, shortly before Hurricane Katrina struck.

