Beignets are coming back to City Park following a brief hiatus and, for the time being, they’re on wheels.

Café du Monde last month won a lengthy public bid process to operate a café in City Park’s Casino Building.

In the months ahead, the company will open a cafe based on the look and feel of its famous French Market location. While those renovations are underway, Cafe du Monde's food truck will be parked beside the Casino Building to serve park visitors, beginning Tuesday (Jan. 29).

Morning Call, which had operated a café here since 2012, closed on Jan. 20 after its own bid came in third behind Café du Monde and another local contender, Café Beignet.

Hinging on the local passion for beignets and two names names most associated with them, the switch from Morning Call to Cafe du Monde has been closely watched around New Orleans.

The park’s lease requires Café du Monde to open within 90 days. Jay Roman, an owner of the family-run company, said Café du Monde will likely use all of that time for its renovations.

“I think we’ll need every minute of it,” said Roman. “While we have the opportunity here before we open, we want to make sure we’re taking the time to do it right.”

The food truck, he said, lets Café du Monde establish its presence in the meantime and serve the tour buses, local families and others who visit the park.

The truck will operate daily, with initial hours scheduled for 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The truck is deployed with its service window facing the Casino Building, where patrons are sheltered by the veranda that edges the building. A station for Blue Bikes is nearby should the spontaneous need to pedal off a few calories arise.

Renovations will start with overhauling the kitchen and extend to the look and amenities around the Casino Building.

“If you can picture Café du Monde, that’s what we’re planning here,” said Roman, referring to the brand’s the famous historic location in the French Market.

+12 Ian McNulty: What the City Park beignet battle says about New Orleans food loyalties Say beignet to anyone who has visited New Orleans and you can practically watch them start reliving the trip.

Inside, visitors will have a view of beignets being prepared in the kitchen. Outside, the veranda will have fans and heaters, like the covered patio at Café du Monde’s main location. The familiar green and white-stripped awnings will be part of the design too.

Once open, the new Café du Monde here will operate daily, though it will not keep a 24-hour schedule like its French Quarter location does, nor like Morning Call once did in City Park. Per requirements laid out by City Park, the cafe will be open from 6 a.m. to midnight.

While this café is new, it will inhabit a century-old Spanish Mission Revival-style building with tile floors, spacious and airy outdoor seating areas and an evocative sense of history. It’s windows and outdoor arches frame views of City Park’s lagoon and oaks, a popular playground for young families and Popp Bandstand.

“The framework is great, the bones of this building are amazing and that’s what we’re starting with,” said Roman.

Officially, though rarely, called the Timken Center, the Casino Building opened in 1913 as a spot for refreshments and park offices. It has been home to other food concessions in more recent times, including operations run by City Park itself.

In 2012, Morning Call began leasing the Casino Building. It was an expansion from its homebase in Metairie, where Morning Call had done business for four decades after leaving its original home in the French Market.

That Metairie location closed last spring, however, with owners citing rising rents and a changing competitive landscape in Metairie. With the loss of the City Park location, Morning Call is homeless for now. Co-owner Bob Hennessey said Morning Call will reopen, but new location has not yet been confirmed. He said he’s been looking at prospective locations around the greater New Orleans area.

Morning Call marked its last day in City Park on Jan. 20, which coincided with a dispiriting gameday for Saints fans. A week later, Morning Call had hauled down its sign from the Casino building and finished clearing out.

By Monday, Jan. 28, Café du Monde’s family owners were on site as crews began setting up an area for the food truck and washing the adjacent veranda.

Café du Monde has nine locations, including its original stand in the French Market.

