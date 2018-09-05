Through several incarnations now, the restaurant in the lobby of the Heritage Plaza office tower in Metairie has occupied dual roles.

Given its perch on the parish line, it's a natural for lunch meetings between the city and the suburbs. Spacious and sleek, it's a notch nicer than the local norm. The bar is an after-hours rallying point for people working in the floors above. The upscale/casual dining room can be a dinner destination for people in the nearby neighborhoods.

Now, it's home to Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks, and the balancing act entails the two calling cards in its name.

This new restaurant, which opened in August, combines a steakhouse with a different sort of seafood house.

Next to the filets and strips and rib-eyes, the menu is anchored by steamed seafood, including Dungeness crabs, king crabs and snow crabs, lobster and other varieties. There's a whole section of chilled seafood appetizers (lobster cocktail, wahoo ceviche, Cajun caviar to name a few) and more fish, shrimp and lobster on the entree list.

It's the latest from namesake restaurateur Desi Vega. He built his name on sizzling steaks, of the sort served at Desi Vega Steakhouse in the CBD and Mr. John’s Steakhouse, farther up St. Charles Avenue, where he's a partner.

He wanted to do something different in Heritage Plaza, and found inspiration by looking back into his own history. His family once ran Visko’s, a long-gone Gretna restaurant known for its steamed seafood (Vega’s family bought the restaurant from the founding Vuskovich family).

The working motto here is "more surf, new turf."

Robert Bruce, who was once chef at Mr. John’s, runs the kitchen at Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks. The steaks and steamed seafood speak for themselves. Other dishes show a balance of classic and contemporary.

There's a traditional crabmeat Louie salad with large lumps of crab and crunchy hearts of palm, while the tuna tartare gets an edge of ponzu and miso, with crisp pappadum crackers. His key lime cheesecake combines two desserts for one distinctive finale.

Local hospitality veteran Kevin Delaune is general manager. Vega and Delaune worked together in the early days of Emeril's Restaurant, where Delaune was the longtime manager until earlier this year.

Here, Delaune presides over one of the unique rooms of Metairie dining. Finished in dark wood and brass, the long room stretches from the horseshoe bar past an open kitchen and around to a number of private dining areas and meeting spaces. The private elevator from the parking lot, the wall of windows striped with slat blinds and the elevated view all give it the feel of an upscale club or even a penthouse lounge.

Soon, the restaurant will add an awning and more seating on the patio extending from the bar, adding an al fresco option to the specialty seafood here.

Desi Vega Seafood & Steaks

111 Veterans Memorial Blvd., 504-293-2490

Lunch Mon.-Fri., dinner Tue.-Sat.

+10 Clesi’s, a boil business born on the street, opens its own Mid-City seafood patio James Clesi built a business with his skill around the crawfish boil, a jovial optimism that seems to bubble over, and not much else. For year…

+17 Review: Echo’s Pizza, an unlikely ally to take the edge off a New Orleans summer day Strange to say, but after another day trying to keep the raging New Orleans heat at bay, on many nights this summer, I’ve found myself drawn t…

+10 Phillip Lopez, known for avant-garde cuisine, is the new chef at historic Galatoire’s Though certain dishes and many traditions at Galatoire’s Restaurant can seem timeless, the ranks of people responsible for keeping them vital …