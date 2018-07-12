Two cars collided outside the Uptown restaurant Atchafalaya on Wednesday afternoon, and caused one of them to hit the restaurant's flank. News circulated widely online.

The restaurant, however, is rolling on. It served dinner that night and is continuing with business as usual now, said proprietor Tony Tocco.

The collision at the corner of Laurel Street and Louisiana Avenue left one of the cars' occupants injured, according to a report from Uptown Messenger. Damage to the restaurant is still being assessed, but has not changed its service.

This Louisiana Avenue address has been a restaurant in different configurations since the 1920s. Today, Atchafalaya is an upscale/casual spot for modern Southern and Creole flavors from chef Jacob Cureton. It's also well known for a popular brunch with a bloody Mary bar and live bands on weekends.

Atchafalaya

901 Louisiana Ave., 504-891-9626

