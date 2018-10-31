If you're looking for a food truck on Friday, you’ll find nine of them clustered together at Champions Square, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for the NOMAD Food Truck Fest.
The gathering doubles as a promotional event for a new app called NOMAD, developed by a local company called Bienville Software. Customers can use the app to find location and menu information on the trucks and, for a fee, place orders.
They won't be hard to find at Champions Square. Trucks slated for the event include:
- Afrodisiac
- Burgers Ya Heard
- Cocoa and Cream
- Diva Dawg
- Frencheeze
- La Cocinita
- New Orleans Style Cooking
- Sauce Boss
- South in Ya Mouth
The Champions Square on-site bars will be open, and the band Phat Hat performs. Admission is free.
Shake Shack shimmies into town
Shake Shack, the counter service burger brand with roots in New York City's fine-dining scene, will take over the current home of Lager's International Ale House in Metairie.
The longtime tavern, at 3501 Veterans Blvd., announced recently it would close in December. Now, Shake Shack has announced plans develop a new restaurant at the site, with a scheduled opening in mid-2019. Shake Shack also has a location in the works inside the new terminal at Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, now expected to be unveiled in May.
The Shake Shack chain is part of the "better burger" trend that has spawned many new fast casual burger brands, including the homegrown Company Burger in New Orleans and Atomic Burger, just a few blocks down Veterans.
This one got its start as a vending cart pop-up from acclaimed New York City restaurateur Danny Meyer in Madison Square Park, part of an effort to support the city park. From a sideline, however, the concept has grown into a phenomenon with more than 180 locations around the U.S. and overseas.
Lager's opened at this address in 1996. Facing rising rents, however, Lager's co-owner Eddie Dyer confirmed that the tavern would close.
He said the final service at Lager's is now set for Dec. 21 with a last hurrah just before Christmas. He and his partners are interested in reopening elsewhere in Metairie, he said, but have not yet found the right spot.
Toasting the grasshopper at 100
Creamy, minty, green: The grasshopper is an oddity in the modern cocktail world, where bitter amaro, smoky mezcal and fresh ingredients now hold sway.
But the grasshopper has pedigree. It has New Orleans roots. And this week it has a 100th birthday celebration coming up.
Tujague’s (823 Decatur St., 504-525-8676), the city’s second-oldest restaurant, is credited with creating the grasshopper in 1918.
On Friday, Nov. 2, the storied stand-up bar at the restaurant hosts a special happy hour in its honor, from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
According to “Tujague’s Cookbook,” by Poppy Tooker, the cocktail was invented in 1918 by Tujague’s proprietor at the time, Philibert Guichet, who entered it in a cocktail competition in New York. It placed second but found a permanent home at the Tujague’s bar.
Traditionally made with a blend of white and dark crème de cacao, green and white crème de menthe, brandy and whipping cream, it’s a shaken cocktail served in a Champagne flute.
In November, Tujague’s customers who post social media photos of their grasshopper — with the restaurant and spirits maker Bols tagged in the post — get their grasshopper for half price.