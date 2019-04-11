527 Julia St., (504) 875-4132

See full listing in 10 restaurants to define New Orleans dining today

4401 S. Broad St., (504) 266-2022

Many Mexican restaurants go big, with plaza-sized dining rooms, huge drinks, endless chips and the ensuing big crowds. El Pavo Real gives a small, closer, more intimate experience and leaves big to the flavors. The shrimp cooked down with coconut milk and chipotle, the chicken soup bobbing with vegetables and stained with mellow chiles and the taut ceviche are all examples. Of course, there's still a taco Tuesday. But eating here feels like having a meal in someone’s home, when that someone happens to be a skilled and generous cook at that. Breakfast, lunch and dinner Tue.-Sat., brunch Sun. $$

1924 Airline Drive, Kenner, (504) 469-5792

Order a few dishes and your table will look like a fiesta, one filled with heaping platters. The kitchen mixes Mexican, Salvadoran and, perhaps most of all, Honduran flavors for a loose romp across Latin American comfort food. Chicharrones with yucca, carne asada with refried beans and yellow rice, golden-edged pupusas and big bowls of seafood soup, brimming with shellfish in coconut milk broth, all come out under the colorful, festival-like décor of this friendly, bright find by the airport. Breakfast, lunch and dinner daily. $

1200 Carondelet St., (504) 523-6247

There is a modern style to this Central City spot that feels urbane and tropical, and some of that carries over to the menu. But Maïs Arepas, of course, starts with the basics — those arepas, thick, soft, always a little crisp from the griddle. They're like a cross between cornbread and tortilla and here they’re served as sandwiches overflowing with various combinations of grilled meats, avocado, cheese and salsas. Get the bandeja paisa, a Colombian-style mixed meat platter, for a family-style centerpiece for a feast. Lunch Tue.-Sat., dinner Tue.-Sun. $$

2051 Metairie Road, (504) 570-6338

Zócalo operates at the level of an upscale casual bistro, taking a contemporary cut at Mexican flavors and putting its own stamp on the fundamentals of fresh tortillas and vivid salsas. Red snapper is heady with adobo spice and the contrasting bright crunch of citrus and jicama. Cauliflower tacos crackle with fried quinoa, like meatless chicharrones. The elote, or Mexican street corn, is transformed into a stunning dish of corn “ribs.” The bar is a great neighborhood perch for happy hour. Lunch and dinner daily, brunch Sat., Sun. $$$