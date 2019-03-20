Cooking shows don't always get that Cajun thing quite right, evidenced by a critique from a New Orleans native during a "crawfish boil" on one of their shows.

Wayne Hadin, a lawyer from Atlanta who lists himself as a New Orleans native, posted a recording of the video along with several critiques of the bizarre boil he was watching.

"Easily in the top five crawfish travesties I've ever witnessed," he wrote on his post. His video had been viewed more than 2 millions times as of Wednesday morning.

Can't see the video below? Click here.

The show in question called "Man Fire Food", hosted by chef Roger Mooking, was being recorded in Nashville, Tennessee. There were several odd decisions throughout the video, noted by Hadin, including the use of black potatoes, boiling the crawfish for just a minute in a fry basket, adding Kimchi and a Japanese seaweed seasoning to top the boil off.

At the end of the video, Hadin pans the camera to a framed Fleur-de-Lis and says he'll pray to "Creole Jesus" over what he just saw.

"All these crawfish lost their lives for nothing," he says. "These are the kinds of things that keep me up at night."

It's far from the first Cajun miss in the media, calling to mind the time Disney put out a healthy gumbo recipe that called for kale and quinoa. In another cooking show, "Bizarre Foods" hold Andrew Zimmern went to a crawfish boil in Minnesota and tagged it "#onlyinMN."